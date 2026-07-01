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EU to provide 200 million euros to boost South Caucasus connectivity, von der Leyen says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to provide 200 million euros to boost South Caucasus connectivity, von der Leyen says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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EU Approves €200 Million Grant to Improve South Caucasus Transport and Energy Links

European Union Announces Major Funding Initiative for South Caucasus

Grant Details and Purpose

BAKU, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union will provide up to €200 million ($228 million) in grant funding to boost transport, energy and digital links across the South Caucasus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Baku on Wednesday.

Support for Regional Peace and Connectivity

Von der Leyen, who met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev alongside EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, said the initiative was designed to support peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia by strengthening regional connectivity and delivering targeted assistance to local communities.

Background: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting President Donald Trump at the White House.

Statements from EU Leadership

"Our 'Peace through Connectivity Package' will help build a peaceful and prosperous future for the South Caucasus," von der Leyen said. "Together, we can turn peace on paper into peace in practice."

Additional Funding for Local Communities

The Commission said a further €20 million would be allocated to a programme supporting local communities in Armenia and Azerbaijan, including through investment in healthcare, demining, skills development and local businesses.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nailia BagirovaWriting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • The €200 million grant is part of the broader Global Gateway strategy to enhance transport, energy, and digital connectivity across the South Caucasus to foster peace and regional integration (eeas.europa.eu).
  • A further €20 million is earmarked for targeted support in local communities—covering healthcare, demining, skills development, and business support in Armenia and Azerbaijan (enlargement.ec.europa.eu).
  • These efforts build on earlier EU initiatives—like the €270 million Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia and the Connectivity Agenda Platform mobilising up to €2 billion for regional infrastructure—reinforcing the EU’s strategic push for stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus (enlargement.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding is the EU providing to the South Caucasus?
The European Union will provide up to €200 million in grant funding to boost connectivity in the South Caucasus.
What is the purpose of the EU's South Caucasus initiative?
The initiative aims to strengthen transport, energy, and digital links while supporting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Who announced the EU funding for the South Caucasus?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the funding during a visit to Baku.
What additional support is included in the EU plan?
An extra €20 million will fund local community projects in Armenia and Azerbaijan, focusing on healthcare, demining, and skills development.
How does the EU plan to support peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia?
The EU's 'Peace through Connectivity Package' is designed to deliver targeted assistance and foster long-term peace in the region.

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