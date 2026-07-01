EU Approves €200 Million Grant to Improve South Caucasus Transport and Energy Links

European Union Announces Major Funding Initiative for South Caucasus

Grant Details and Purpose

BAKU, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union will provide up to €200 million ($228 million) in grant funding to boost transport, energy and digital links across the South Caucasus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Baku on Wednesday.

Support for Regional Peace and Connectivity

Von der Leyen, who met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev alongside EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, said the initiative was designed to support peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia by strengthening regional connectivity and delivering targeted assistance to local communities.

Background: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting President Donald Trump at the White House.

Statements from EU Leadership

"Our 'Peace through Connectivity Package' will help build a peaceful and prosperous future for the South Caucasus," von der Leyen said. "Together, we can turn peace on paper into peace in practice."

Additional Funding for Local Communities

The Commission said a further €20 million would be allocated to a programme supporting local communities in Armenia and Azerbaijan, including through investment in healthcare, demining, skills development and local businesses.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nailia BagirovaWriting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )