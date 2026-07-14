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Boeing records highest first-half deliveries since 2018 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Boeing records highest first-half deliveries since 2018

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Boeing Records Highest First-Half Aircraft Deliveries Since 2018

Boeing's 2025 Aircraft Delivery Performance and Market Comparison

By Dan Catchpole

First-Half Delivery Milestones

SEATTLE, July 14 (Reuters) - Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 64 jetliners in June, compared to 60 the previous month and in June 2025. 

Boeing delivered 314 aircraft through the first half of the year, a 12% increase over the same period last year and the highest number of first-half deliveries for the jet maker since 2018.

Comparison with Airbus

The U.S. planemaker trails European rival Airbus, which delivered 89 jets in June and 351 in the first half of the year.

Details of Boeing's Deliveries

Expected Growth and Production Plans

• Boeing's deliveries are expected to rise in the second half of the year, as it increases output of its best-selling 737 MAX. The company currently is increasing 737 output from 42 jets a month to 47.

Breakdown by Aircraft Model

• Boeing's June deliveries included 42 737 MAX and 13 787s.

787 Deliveries and Certification Delays

• Its 787 deliveries included five jets that had been held up by seat certification delays to startup airline Riyadh Air.

Other Aircraft and Defense Conversions

• The planemaker delivered three 777 freighters and five 767s, including three for conversion into KC-46 aerial refueling tankers by Boeing's defense division.

Order Activity and Cancellations

Monthly Orders and Cancellations

• Boeing booked 121 new orders and eight cancellations in June, for a net total of 113 new orders.

737 MAX Orders Milestone

• Boeing has received 7,206 orders for the 737 MAX, surpassing its previous best-selling 737 Next Generation, which received 7,159 orders.

Notable Customer Activity

• Canadian airline WestJet canceled orders for six 737s, and Aviation Capital Group ordered six 737s, which it will lease to WestJet.

Year-to-Date Net Orders

• Through June, Boeing has booked 408 orders after cancellations and conversions.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Boeing recorded 314 deliveries in H1 2026, its highest first‑half total since 2018, up 12% from H1 2025; June alone saw 64 jets delivered.
  • Airbus delivered 351 aircraft in H1 2026, up 15% over 2025, with 89 in June – maintaining a lead but grappling with engine and supply‑chain constraints.
  • Boeing is increasing its 737 MAX monthly output to 47 units this summer, expecting further delivery growth in H2, while strong order intake (121 in June, net 113) supports momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft did Boeing deliver in the first half of 2024?
Boeing delivered 314 aircraft in the first half of 2024, a 12% increase over last year.
How does Boeing's aircraft deliveries compare to Airbus in 2024?
Boeing delivered 314 aircraft while Airbus delivered 351 in the first half of 2024.
Which Boeing models had the highest deliveries in June 2024?
The 737 MAX had 42 deliveries and the 787 had 13 deliveries in June 2024.
What is the current monthly output rate for the Boeing 737?
Boeing is increasing the 737 output from 42 jets a month to 47 jets a month.
How many new orders did Boeing receive in June 2024?
Boeing booked 121 new orders and eight cancellations for a net total of 113 new orders in June 2024.

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