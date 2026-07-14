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ICC prosecutor Khan loses appeal to lift suspension  by British lawyers' regulator - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ICC prosecutor Khan loses appeal to lift suspension  by British lawyers' regulator

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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headlines Law International Justice Regulation

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Loses Appeal to Lift Suspension by British Regulator

Details Surrounding Karim Khan's Suspension and Appeal

Background of the Suspension

THE HAGUE, July 14 (Reuters) - International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, has lost an appeal to have his interim suspension lifted by the Bar Standards Board, which regulates British court lawyers, the body said on Tuesday.

Khan's Response to Allegations

• Khan, a 56-year-old British lawyer, denies the allegations against him.

Timeline of Suspension

• Khan had already been suspended from his position on June 8 by the ICC's governing body, prolonging a crisis at the war crimes court, which is also under U.S. sanctions over investigations into the United States and Israel.

Regulatory Actions and Ongoing Proceedings

Bar Standards Board's Statement

• The Bar Standards Board says Khan is suspended from practice as a barrister until the board or a disciplinary tribunal has ruled on the claims against him.

Political Context and Supporters' Views

• His supporters have suggested that he has become a political target for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials over Israel's conduct in its war in Gaza.

The ICC's Role and Mandate

• The ICC, the world's first permanent war crimes court, opened in 2002 to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by nationals of member states or on the territory of its members.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den BergEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Karim Khan, accused of sexual misconduct, has lost an appeal to lift his interim suspension imposed by Britain’s Bar Standards Board, which bars him from practising as a barrister pending a final ruling (investing.com).
  • The suspension by the ICC began on June 8, 2026, and the BSB’s interim suspension followed on June 19, with a hearing scheduled within four weeks of that date (investing.com).
  • Khan denies the allegations, and supporters argue he may be politically targeted due to his pursuit of arrest warrants against Israeli officials over actions in Gaza, while the ICC continues to face broader U.S. sanctions (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was ICC prosecutor Karim Khan suspended?
Karim Khan was suspended due to allegations of sexual misconduct, which are currently under review by the Bar Standards Board.
Who is responsible for regulating Karim Khan’s legal practice in the UK?
The Bar Standards Board is responsible for regulating Khan’s practice as a barrister in the United Kingdom.
Has Karim Khan denied the allegations?
Yes, Karim Khan denies the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.
What has been suggested as a motive behind the allegations against Khan?
Some of Khan’s supporters claim he is a political target due to his pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli officials.
When did the ICC suspend Karim Khan?
Karim Khan was suspended from his ICC position by the court's governing body on June 8.

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