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EU foreign subsidy rules may focus more on bigger deals amid red tape concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU foreign subsidy rules may focus more on bigger deals amid red tape concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Regulation Mergers & Acquisitions

EU Considers Easing Foreign Subsidy Rules for Large European M&A Deals

Potential Revisions to the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

By Foo Yun Chee

Background and Stakeholder Concerns

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - European Union rules targeting unfair non-EU subsidies used to acquire European companies could be revised to let regulators focus on larger deals after concerns were raised about excessive red tape, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The EU executive, which enforces the bloc's competition rules, said feedback from stakeholders on the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, in force since 2023, highlighted concerns about the complexity of the regime and the administrative burden.

Europe’s Tougher Stance on Foreign Acquisitions

The FSR marked a toughening of Europe's stance towards foreign state-backed acquisitions, amid concerns that subsidised buyers from China in particular could gain an unfair advantage in acquiring strategic European assets.

EU Industry Chief’s Statement

"We will continue listening to calls for simplification and strengthening awareness, while ensuring that the FSR remains a strong and effective shield for our market," EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne said in a statement.

Possible Changes Under Consideration

The Commission said it may increase the current €500 million ($573 million) EU turnover threshold that triggers mandatory FSR approval for mergers and acquisitions, and could introduce a simplified review process for certain transactions.

The FSR, which also applies to public procurement contracts worth at least €250 million, could be revised to make it easier for companies to obtain waivers limiting the disclosure of information on certain foreign subsidies.

Timeline for Proposed Changes

The proposed changes will be published in the autumn for stakeholder feedback and are due to be adopted in 2027.

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • EU Commission proposes raising the €500 million EU turnover threshold for merger reviews to focus on larger deals and reduce red tape (single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu)
  • Stakeholders—particularly SMEs—flagged complexity and administrative burden in the FSR, prompting consideration of streamlined procedures and disclosure waivers (public-buyers-community.ec.europa.eu)
  • The first mandatory review of the FSR is due by 14 July 2026, with reforms expected in autumn and adoption slated for 2027 (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR)?
The FSR is an EU rule targeting unfair non-EU subsidies used in acquiring European companies, aiming to protect European markets from subsidised foreign buyers.
Why might the EU revise its foreign subsidy rules?
The EU is considering revisions due to stakeholder concerns about complex procedures and administrative burdens under the current rules.
Which deals are currently affected by the EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation?
The FSR currently affects mergers and acquisitions with EU turnover above €500 million and public procurement contracts worth at least €250 million.
How could the Foreign Subsidies Regulation change?
Potential changes include raising the merger review threshold, introducing a simplified process for some deals, and easing disclosure requirements.

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