German Minister Stresses Timely Execution for €10 Billion Satellite Project

Germany's SATCOMBw4 Military Satellite Initiative

Minister Pistorius Emphasizes Urgency and Budget Discipline

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday urged timetable and budget discipline for a planned military satellite project valued at 10 billion euros ($11.45 billion), saying delays were unacceptable given current threats to security.

"We cannot afford delays in these times," Pistorius said during a visit to satellite maker OHB in Bremen.

Project Details and Timeline

Contract Awards and Deployment Schedule

Germany's armed forces are expected to award contracts for the project - dubbed SATCOMBw4 - around the end of 2026.

Capabilities and Strategic Importance

Designed to give the Bundeswehr sovereign space-based communications capability similar to SpaceX's Starlink network, the project is expected to involve about 200 satellites, with an initial fleet of roughly 40 that could enter service from 2029.

"The Bundeswehr needs these capabilities," Pistorius said, citing requirements for early warning, reconnaissance, detection and communications in space.

The system would enable autonomous global command-and-control capabilities and help Germany meet its NATO commitments, he added.

Industry Collaboration and Competition Concerns

Consortium Structure

OHB is working with Rheinmetall and, according to government and industry sources, Airbus Defence on the project. Concerns have been raised that the consortium structure could limit price competition.

Security Threats and Future Investments

Emerging Counter-Space Capabilities

Pistorius warned that threats to satellites were already a reality, saying countries were investing heavily in offensive counter-space capabilities.

Long-Term Space Security Funding

Germany plans to invest a total of 35 billion euros in space security by 2030, he added.

($1 = 0.8734 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)