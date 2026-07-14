GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia launches American and two cosmonauts on space station mission - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia launches American and two cosmonauts on space station mission

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russia launches American and two cosmonauts to space station with rare NASA chief visit

International Space Station Mission Overview

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Russia launched two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station on Tuesday from Kazakhstan, resuming crewed flights from a recently repaired launchpad with a rare joint attendance by the heads of NASA and Russia's space agency.

Launch Details and Crew

U.S. astronaut Anil Menon and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft at 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT), bound for the ISS, where they will spend about eight months as the station's 75th rotation crew.

The crew and their Soyuz spacecraft were placed into orbit some 10 minutes later, beginning a roughly three-hour orbital trek to the football field-sized space laboratory ahead of docking at 1:56 p.m. EDT.

NASA and Roscosmos Leadership Attendance

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman traveled to Baikonur for meetings with Roscosmos director Dmitry Bakanov and to watch the launch, the first visit to Russia's launch pad by a NASA chief since 2018. Tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war had largely prevented Bill Nelson, former President Joe Biden's NASA chief, from such talks.

Background on Crew Members and Previous Missions

The Expedition 75 mission was the first spaceflight for Menon, 49. Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut, flew on a SpaceX capsule in 2024 with Menon's wife, SpaceX engineer Anna Menon, and two others in the Polaris Dawn mission, a private spacewalking voyage funded by Isaacman.

Launchpad Repairs and Recent History

The last time Russia launched a crew out of Baikonur Cosmodrome's Site 31, the rocket badly damaged the historic launchpad, knocking Moscow's only crew-capable launch site out of service amid months of repairs. Russia resumed launches from the pad in March with an uncrewed ISS cargo mission.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Launch aboard Soyuz MS‑29 occurred at 10:47 a.m. EDT on July 14, 2026, delivering the trio for an eight‑month mission as part of Expeditions 74/75 (apnews.com).
  • U.S. astronaut Anil Menon, a physician and U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel selected as an astronaut in 2021, makes his first spaceflight (nasa.gov).
  • The launch signals restored vehicle operations at Baikonur’s damaged launch pad, and featured rare joint attendance by heads of NASA and Roscosmos, underscoring resilience of collaboration amidst geopolitical tensions (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was launched to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan?
U.S. astronaut Anil Menon and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina were launched aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft.
Which spacecraft was used for the ISS mission?
The crewed space mission used Russia’s Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft.
How long will the crew stay on the International Space Station?
The crew is expected to spend about eight months aboard the ISS as the station's 75th rotation crew.
From where did the space mission launch take place?
The launch took place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
What was significant about this ISS mission launch?
It resumed crewed flights from a recently repaired launchpad with rare joint attendance by the heads of NASA and Russia's space agency.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Return to US-Iran hostilities is huge setback for civilians, UN rights chief says

Return to US-Iran hostilities is huge setback for civilians, UN rights chief says

Image for Norway oil service workers end strike, industry group says

Norway oil service workers end strike, industry group says

Image for UK banks' lack of Mythos access a wake-up call, government AI adviser says 

UK banks' lack of Mythos access a wake-up call, government AI adviser says 

Image for Italian judge rejects INWIT bid to block Fastweb's exit from tower contract

Italian judge rejects INWIT bid to block Fastweb's exit from tower contract

Image for Britain to test readiness for hybrid attack in biggest defence drill for decades

Britain to test readiness for hybrid attack in biggest defence drill for decades

Image for Boeing records highest first-half deliveries since 2018

Boeing records highest first-half deliveries since 2018

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU foreign subsidy rules may focus more on bigger deals amid red tape concerns
EU foreign subsidy rules may focus more on bigger deals amid red tape concerns
Image for German minister warns against unacceptable delays to 10 billion euro satellite project
German minister warns against unacceptable delays to 10 billion euro satellite project
Image for Uber in advanced talks on Delivery Hero takeover, Bloomberg News reports
Uber in advanced talks on Delivery Hero takeover, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Analysis-After Hormuz, Iran turns to Red Sea gateway as new pressure point
Analysis-After Hormuz, Iran turns to Red Sea gateway as new pressure point
Image for Ireland's DCC set to accept $7.64 billion takeover bid, Bloomberg News reports
Ireland's DCC set to accept $7.64 billion takeover bid, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK recruiters cut costs as war and AI deter hiring
UK recruiters cut costs as war and AI deter hiring
Image for Ukraine to buy Rafale jets, air defence systems under France deal
Ukraine to buy Rafale jets, air defence systems under France deal
Image for Portugal seeks high-value data centres, not to become Europe's dumping ground
Portugal seeks high-value data centres, not to become Europe's dumping ground
Image for Italy to pick antitrust expert to lead market watchdog Consob
Italy to pick antitrust expert to lead market watchdog Consob
Image for EU aviation body reinstates Middle East flights warning as fighting resumes
EU aviation body reinstates Middle East flights warning as fighting resumes
Image for Understanding Florida Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Borrowers
Understanding Florida Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Borrowers
Image for Siemens Energy to become 'Omterra' in rebrand launch
Siemens Energy to become 'Omterra' in rebrand launch
View All Finance Posts