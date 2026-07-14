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Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, including a 10-year-old, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Politics

Israeli Strikes Kill Two, Including 10-Year-Old, in Gaza amid Ongoing Ceasefire Tensions

Recent Violence and Ceasefire Developments in Gaza

Fatalities from Israeli Strikes and Gunfire

CAIRO, July 14 (Reuters) - An Israeli strike and gunfire killed at least two Palestinians, including a 10-year-old boy, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Gazan health officials said.

The deaths add to a toll of more than 1,100 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks since an October  ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect, according to health officials in the enclave.

Impact on Civilians

The truce halted major fighting but has failed to stop sporadic violence. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Medics said Muataz Abu Shaar, 10, was shot earlier on Tuesday by Israeli gunfire in Rafah, south Gaza. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nearby in Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike killed a 36-year-old man and left three people wounded, medics added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either incident.

Political Context and Ongoing Peace Talks

 The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks on implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Key Issues in Negotiations

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, who added that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Hamas says Israel's violations of the ceasefire are a key obstacle to implementing the second phase of Trump's plan.

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million ⁠people, most of whom have been displaced several times, now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Background of the Conflict

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people during their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. The ​Gazan health ministry said more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since then.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Israeli attacks since October ceasefire have killed over 1,000 Palestinians, including children; Gaza’s population remains largely displaced and vulnerable (apnews.com)
  • The latest victims: a 10‑year‑old boy shot in Rafah and a 36‑year‑old man killed in Khan Younis, with others wounded; Israeli military offered no immediate comment (apnews.com)
  • Hamas officials are in Cairo negotiating the second phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan involving disarmament and Israeli withdrawals, but ceasefire violations remain a major impasse (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least two Palestinians, including a 10-year-old boy, were reported killed by Israeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza on Tuesday.
Where did the Israeli strikes occur in Gaza?
One incident occurred in Rafah, south Gaza, and another airstrike took place in Khan Younis.
What discussions are taking place around the ceasefire in Gaza?
Hamas leaders are in Cairo for talks on implementing the second phase of the U.S. President's Gaza peace plan, which includes discussions about Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.
How many Palestinians have been killed since the October ceasefire?
More than 1,100 Palestinians have died from Israeli attacks since the October ceasefire, according to Gaza health officials.
How has the ceasefire affected violence in Gaza?
While the truce halted major fighting, sporadic violence and attacks have persisted between Israel and Gaza.

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