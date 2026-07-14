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Italian judge rejects INWIT bid to block Fastweb's exit from tower contract - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian judge rejects INWIT bid to block Fastweb's exit from tower contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Italian judge rejects INWIT bid to block Fastweb's exit from tower contract

Legal Dispute Between INWIT, Fastweb, and TIM

Urgent Requests and Judicial Decisions

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has rejected an urgent request by INWIT to suspend the withdrawal by Fastweb, the Italian arm of Swisscom, from a tower lease agreement, the Italian telecom tower company said on Tuesday.

On Monday, another judge rejected a similar request made by Inwit against a withdrawal by phone group Telecom Italia (TIM).

Responses from Involved Parties

Fastweb was not immediately available for comment. 

INWIT's Reaction and Next Steps

In a statement, INWIT expressed "its firm and radical disagreement" with the judge's decision, and said it would appeal. It also said the case would continue with an ordinary trial, rather than the fast-track procedure it had sought.

Ongoing Litigation and Business Impact

CASE CONTINUES

This week's rulings mean that INWIT has failed in bids to immediately block the contract terminations, but litigation over the issue is set to continue through regular court proceedings, due to hear the case in full.

Background: Contract Terminations and Revenue Impact

Italy's largest telecom tower operator is embroiled in a legal dispute with its two main customers, TIM and Fastweb, both of which have initiated procedures to terminate their respective contracts as part of efforts to renegotiate more favourable terms.

TIM and Fastweb are INWIT's main anchor tenants and account for nearly 85% of its €1 billion ($1.15 billion) revenue.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 14, 2026, a Milan judge denied INWIT’s urgent plea to suspend Fastweb’s termination of the Master Service Agreement, deepening the legal disputes with its two largest anchor tenants (inwit.it).
  • Fastweb (Swisscom’s Italian arm) initiated the non-renewal citing above‑market lease costs and refusal by INWIT to renegotiate; INWIT counters the contract remains valid until 2038 and will continue fighting in court (fastwebvodafone.it).
  • The dispute comes as TIM and Fastweb together account for roughly 85% of INWIT’s roughly €1 billion revenue, and both firms are forging a joint venture to build 6,000 towers—posing a significant strategic threat to INWIT’s business (inwit.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was INWIT seeking in court against Fastweb?
INWIT sought an urgent legal suspension to block Fastweb from exiting a tower lease agreement, but the judge rejected the request.
Why are TIM and Fastweb terminating contracts with INWIT?
Both TIM and Fastweb are trying to renegotiate their contracts with INWIT on more favourable terms.
How significant are TIM and Fastweb for INWIT's revenue?
TIM and Fastweb together contribute nearly 85% of INWIT's €1 billion annual revenue.
Is the legal dispute between INWIT, TIM, and Fastweb over?
No, the litigation is ongoing and the case has yet to be fully heard in court.

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