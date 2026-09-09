Norwegian PM: Drone Nearly Hit Zelenskiy's Plane During Moldova Departure
Incident Details and Official Statements
Norwegian Prime Minister's Account
OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Oslo for the funeral of the king of Norway was "almost hit" by a drone when taking off from Moldova on Tuesday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.
Statement from Jonas Gahr Stoere
"His plane was almost hit by a drone as it was about to take off from Moldova. That is the reality he is facing," Stoere said.
Details and Source Disclosure
Stoere did not say what his source is for this information or how close the drone was.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams)