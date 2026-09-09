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Zelenskiy’s plane 'almost hit' by drone on Tuesday, Norway PM says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy’s plane 'almost hit' by drone on Tuesday, Norway PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Norwegian PM: Drone Nearly Hit Zelenskiy's Plane During Moldova Departure

Incident Details and Official Statements

Norwegian Prime Minister's Account

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Oslo for the funeral of the king of Norway was "almost hit" by a drone when taking off from Moldova on Tuesday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

Statement from Jonas Gahr Stoere

"His plane was almost hit by a drone as it was about to take off from Moldova. That is the reality he is facing," Stoere said.

Details and Source Disclosure

Stoere did not say what his source is for this information or how close the drone was.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident highlights the danger and vulnerabilities facing Ukraine’s leadership amid ongoing conflict.
  • Details remain unclear—Norway’s PM has not disclosed the source or how close the drone came to Zelenskiy’s aircraft.
  • This episode underscores heightened security concerns around Ukrainian air travel and Norway’s continued support for Ukraine.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who reported the drone incident involving Zelenskiy's plane?
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere reported the incident to public broadcaster NRK.
Where did the near-miss with the drone take place?
The incident reportedly took place as Zelenskiy's plane was about to take off from Moldova.
What was the purpose of Zelenskiy's flight to Oslo?
Zelenskiy was traveling to Oslo for the funeral of the king of Norway.
How close did the drone get to Zelenskiy's plane?
It is unclear how close the drone came to the plane, as no specific details were provided.
Did the Norwegian PM specify his source for the information?
No, Prime Minister Stoere did not specify the source of the information about the incident.

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