GBAF Logo
Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Strategy's Valuation Drops Below Its Bitcoin Holdings, Shaking Investor Confidence

Strategy's Bitcoin Bet and Investor Sentiment

By Shashwat Chauhan

June 29 (Reuters) - Strategy's valuation has fallen below the value of its bitcoin holdings for the first time, a milestone that weakened investor confidence in the Michael Saylor-founded company's long-running cryptocurrency bet.

Focus on mNAV Metric and Bitcoin Sales

Investor focus has been on the company's "mNAV" metric, which is its enterprise value relative to its bitcoin holdings, ever since CEO Phong Le's remarks late last year that the company may consider selling bitcoins if the ratio drops below 1.

First Bitcoin Sale Since 2022

Strategy reported its first bitcoin sale since 2022 in a filing earlier this month, marking a notable shift for the largest corporate holder of bitcoin in the world.

Financial Performance and Market Impact

It reported a bigger first-quarter loss, hammered by a slump in bitcoin prices that weighed on the value of its sizeable crypto holdings.

Current mNAV Ratio and Market Capitalization

As of last close, the ratio stands at 0.99 -- implying that the company's enterprise value is lower than the value of the bitcoin it holds on its balance sheet, according to the company's website.

Analyst Commentary on Investor Sentiment

"It's bad news for overall investor sentiment toward crypto and bitcoin, which is already close to rock bottom," said Nic Puckrin, cross-asset analyst and founder of Coin Bureau.

"MSTR was the one digital treasury company that investors continued to have faith in, but that faith is now eroding. We're already seeing this reflected in the bitcoin price."

Share Price Decline and Bitcoin Holdings

Its market capitalization as of last close was $29.54 billion, less than half of its all-time high valuation of over $71 billion clocked in 2024. Its shares have slumped more than 45% so far this year.

Strategy last held 847,363 bitcoin per its website, which would be worth around $50.4 billion based on bitcoin's Sunday closing value of $59,577.82.

Broader Crypto Market Trends

Bitcoin was last trading near its 20-month lows at $59,897.5, having halved in value from its all-time high of $126,223.18 in October last year.

Crypto markets have been in doldrums this year amid heightened market volatility, investor hype around expected big IPOs and persistent outflows from exchange traded funds (ETF) that track the assets.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Enterprise mNAV dipping below parity (0.99) marks a milestone: investors now value the company less than its bitcoin holdings, undermining its premium narrative (theblock.co)
  • Strategy conducted its first bitcoin sale since 2022—32 BTC sold to fund dividends—triggering investor anxiety despite being symbolically, not materially, significant (cointelegraph.com)
  • The sell‑off coincided with a broader decline: MSTR stock fell below $100 and is down over 45% YTD; bitcoin trades near 20‑month lows, intensifying pressure on Strategy’s capital model (beincrypto.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Strategy's valuation dropped below its bitcoin holdings?
Strategy's valuation fell below the value of its bitcoin holdings due to a slump in bitcoin prices, which impacted the company's enterprise value.
How much bitcoin does Strategy currently hold?
As of the latest report, Strategy holds 847,363 bitcoins, worth around $50.4 billion based on recent prices.
What is the significance of the mNAV metric for Strategy?
The mNAV metric compares Strategy's enterprise value to its bitcoin holdings and has gained attention since the company considered potential bitcoin sales if the ratio fell below 1.
How has the decline in crypto sentiment affected Strategy's stock?
Strategy's shares have fallen more than 45% this year, reflecting weakened investor sentiment toward both the company and the broader crypto market.
Did Strategy sell any of its bitcoins recently?
Yes, Strategy reported its first bitcoin sale since 2022 in a recent filing, marking a shift from its previous strategy.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms

Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms

Image for European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus

European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus

Image for Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Image for Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Image for On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

Image for Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-Saks, exiting bankruptcy, bets on high-end luxury to revive sales
Analysis-Saks, exiting bankruptcy, bets on high-end luxury to revive sales
Image for UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows
UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows
Image for Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts
Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts
Image for French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million
French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million
Image for Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Image for Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Image for Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Image for British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
Image for UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
Image for Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Image for Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
Image for India seeks EU scrap export relief as curbs threaten trade pact gains
India seeks EU scrap export relief as curbs threaten trade pact gains
View All Finance Posts