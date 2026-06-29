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Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

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· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Defense Geopolitics

European Military Leaders Push for Defense Overhaul Amid Russian Threats

Calls for Modernization and Strategic Shifts in European Defense

By Cassell Bryan-Low

Urgency for Overhauling War-Fighting Capabilities

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European allies need to overhaul their war-fighting capabilities for a new era of combat, senior military officials from the region said, while warning of the potential threat Russia poses. 

Emphasis on Mass-Produced Equipment and Reduced Dependency

Speaking at a defence conference in London this week, NATO’s deputy supreme allied commander in Europe, Air Chief Marshal Sir Johnny Stringer, underlined the need to shift to using mass-produced, low-cost equipment such as drones and interceptors, while becoming less dependent on high-end, expensive platforms that can take years to produce. 

Strengthening Air Defenses and Addressing Long-Range Threats

Among other priorities was the ability to conduct deep precision strikes and electromagnetic warfare while also bolstering air defences, including to defend against weapons with ranges of thousands of kilometers, he said, addressing the conference hosted by the Royal United Services Institute, a UK-based defence and security think tank. 

Comprehensive Threats and Northern Flank Concerns

“The threat we face is at 360 degrees,” the air chief marshal told the audience of military and industry representatives. “We need to be looking much further north now in terms of the ranges where we're needing to deal with Russian long-range aviation and with a potent surface and subsurface threat, most obviously from the [Russian navy’s] Northern Fleet.” 

Some senior European officials have said Russia could rebuild its military sufficiently to threaten NATO territory within the next few years. 

Transatlantic Relations and NATO Commitments

President Donald Trump's administration has repeatedly accused European governments of underinvesting in ​their militaries and relying too heavily on U.S. protection. Washington announced plans in May to pull 5,000 troops out of Germany, and Trump has threatened ​to pull out of NATO. A pivotal NATO leaders' summit is due to take place in July in Ankara. 

Lessons from Ongoing Conflicts and the Need for Adaptation

The grinding war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East have driven home the need for a sweeping overhaul of defense strategy, military officials said. 

Changing Nature of Land Warfare

Current conflicts show that land warfare is “fundamentally changing,” the commander of the German army, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, said during a presentation on Tuesday. In addition to increasing military spending and speeding up procurement processes, “we must fundamentally adapt how we will fight,” he said.

Procurement Priorities and Interim Solutions

In terms of procurement, Freuding said the German army is focusing on interim solutions that are available now to address its most critical capability gaps, rather than waiting for “what might be possible in five years' time but won't be delivered for another 10 years.”  

Artificial Intelligence and Battlefield Transformation

Artificial intelligence is also having a transformative impact in processing battlefield data, military leaders said. “A corps planning cycle that once took 72 hours can now take one,” said the British Army’s chief of the general staff, General Sir Roly Walker. “A corps that once prosecuted 24 targets a day, because that was the speed with which they moved, can 10x that now.”

(Cassell Bryan-Low; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe must pivot from costly, high‑end platforms to scalable, low‑cost drones and interceptors (“drone wall”) to match evolving threats (arabnews.com).
  • Germany prioritises interim procurement and AI-enhanced decision cycles to fill capability gaps now, not years later (defensenews.com).
  • Major European powers are collaborating on the LEAP initiative to fast-track low-cost autonomous systems for defense within roughly 12 months (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European military officials calling for a defense overhaul?
European officials believe evolving threats, particularly from Russia, require new technologies and strategies, including drones, rapid procurement, and increased military spending.
What changes are being suggested for European defense?
Key suggestions include using mass-produced, low-cost equipment, improving air defenses, conducting deep precision strikes, and utilizing artificial intelligence in battlefield planning.
How is Russian military capability influencing NATO's plans?
Concerns over Russia's ability to threaten NATO territory are driving European allies to upgrade capabilities and reduce reliance on outdated, expensive platforms.
What role does artificial intelligence play in modern warfare according to the article?
Artificial intelligence helps process battlefield data rapidly, reducing planning cycles from 72 hours to just one and increasing target prosecution capacity.
When is the next pivotal NATO summit scheduled?
The next pivotal NATO leaders' summit is scheduled for July in Ankara.

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