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Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Hundreds Still Missing as Desperation Grips Colombia Earthquake Rescue

Colombia Earthquake: Rescue Efforts, Impact, and Government Response

By Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb

Fading Hopes for Survivors

CALI/PEREIRA, Colombia, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hopes of finding more survivors of the powerful earthquake that rocked Colombia early this week were fading on Thursday as rescue workers narrowed their searches, while families in the worst-hit areas waited for news of missing relatives.

In Cali, the country's third-largest city, crews shifted from a search-and-rescue effort to debris removal at most sites, a sign the disaster response was entering a grimmer phase after the crucial first 72 hours.

"Unfortunately, we are reaching a point where the likelihood of finding survivors is dwindling, but our mission is to keep searching and find all those people who are reported missing," David Tamayo, head of Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, said on Thursday evening.

Destruction Across Western Colombia

The 7.4-magnitude quake struck shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, toppling apartment blocks, damaging homes, schools and hospitals, sending residents into the streets across western Colombia, home to the country's coffee farms.

At least 281 people were killed — many in Cali and Pereira, a city in the coffee region — and more than 3,900 injured, according to government data on Thursday evening. The data indicated 379 people were still reported to be missing.

Personal Stories from the Rubble

Families Await News of Loved Ones

In Pereira, Enrique Marin said he drove more than 10 hours from Bogota after getting a call from a friend who told him Marin's mother was trapped underneath the rubble of her home.

"My mother was rescued six hours after the earthquake. They pulled her out with vital signs, but she died on the way to the hospital," Marin said as he stood in front of the debris clutching a bicycle from his childhood, the only item he said he was able to recover from the house.

He said his mother was found in her pajamas with the house keys still in her hand.

Volunteer Efforts and Rescue Operations

At the Torres del Limonar residential complex in southern Cali, work became frenzied for volunteers in bucket brigades, as a coordinator with a megaphone reminded them of the limited time and scolded two volunteers who approached without helmets.

Elsewhere in the rubble, crews carefully handed down gas tanks removed from the debris as workers called for silence for the more delicate rescue operations.

Monica Mina, a 38-year-old restaurant owner, said she and other chefs in the city were working almost around the clock to distribute about 1,000 meals a day — including scrambled eggs and pork — for rescuers, medics and volunteers.

Uncovering the Disappeared

Some 133 km (83 miles) north in Roldanillo Cemetery, Colombia's disappeared persons unit said it was investigating camouflage-clad human remains exposed by the earthquake.

Government and International Response

First Major Test for New Colombian Government

FIRST MAJOR TEST FOR NEW COLOMBIAN GOVERNMENT

Outside major cities, rescue groups said smaller towns and communities were still struggling with little or no response from the Colombian government.

Nazly Lozano, the International Rescue Committee's program assistant at the port city of Buenaventura northwest of Cali, said rescue workers had not reached some stricken areas until Wednesday night, leaving locals to dig through the rubble with their bare hands in a desperate search for survivors.

IRC workers said some neighborhoods in Buenaventura remained inaccessible due to armed groups, some of which seized food donations, vowing to distribute these items themselves.

Residents still lack basic services such as water, gas and electricity, the IRC workers said.

Aftershocks and Ongoing Risks

More than 150 aftershocks have been recorded since Monday, adding to the risks for rescue workers combing through the debris as well as people made homeless by the initial quake, which was one of the strongest felt in Colombia in several decades.

The government has estimated the quake destroyed more than 10,500 homes.

Economic Emergency and Reconstruction Plans

President Abelardo De La Espriella, who took office just days before the disaster, said on Wednesday he would declare an economic emergency and create a reconstruction fund to channel domestic and international aid toward rebuilding hospitals, schools, homes and infrastructure.

The disaster is shaping up as the first major test for the conservative president, who campaigned on cutting public spending and now faces the task of financing relief and reconstruction while showing his government can manage a national crisis.

Handling of Foreign Assistance

Colombian officials have also pushed back against criticism over the handling of foreign assistance, saying the government has not rejected any country's offer but will only accept international search-and-rescue teams that meet recognized certification standards.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra in Pereira, Julia Symmes Cobb in Cali and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Additional reporting by Sarah Morland; Writing by Kylie Madry and Sarah Morland; Editing by Paul Simao and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The 7.4‑magnitude quake struck Monday, August 10, centered in San José del Palmar, Chocó, causing extensive damage in Cali, Pereira and surrounding areas as aftershocks—over 160 recorded—added to rescue risks (lemonde.fr).
  • Authorities report at least 265 dead and hundreds still missing as of August 13; rescue operations are now transitioning from search‑and‑rescue to debris removal, signaling a grim shift in rescue outlook (cadenaser.com).
  • Outside major cities, especially in remote and poor areas like Chocó and Buenaventura, aid has been slow to reach survivors, with access hindered by logistics, governance gaps and newly installed government officials (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are still missing after the Colombia earthquake?
According to government data, 379 people are still reported to be missing following the earthquake.
What is the death toll and number of injured from the Colombia earthquake?
At least 281 people have been killed and more than 3,900 injured as of Thursday evening.
Which cities were most affected by the Colombia earthquake?
Cali and Pereira, along with surrounding towns and communities, were among the hardest hit by the earthquake.
What challenges are rescue workers facing in affected areas?
Rescue workers face risks from aftershocks, limited access to some regions, lack of basic services, and interference from armed groups.
What measures is the Colombian government taking after the earthquake?
President Abelardo De La Espriella plans to declare an economic emergency and create a reconstruction fund to aid recovery efforts.

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