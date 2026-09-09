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OroraTech partners with Eutelsat for infrared satellite monitoring from space - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OroraTech partners with Eutelsat for infrared satellite monitoring from space

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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OroraTech Teams Up With Eutelsat to Expand Infrared Satellite Monitoring Network

OroraTech and Eutelsat Partnership Details

Agreement Overview

Sept 9 (Reuters) - German space technology company OroraTech said on Wednesday it had agreed with French satellite operator Eutelsat to deploy up to 96 infrared sensors on Eutelsat's future low-Earth orbit satellites and expand its ability to monitor wildfires, critical infrastructure and maritime activity from space.

Capacity and Expansion Plans

Hosted Payloads and Options

Under the agreement, announced at the International Space Summit in Paris, OroraTech has reserved capacity for 48 hosted payloads with an option for a further 48.

Observation Capacity Growth

The company said the deal would increase its observation capacity by nearly 500% and expand what it describes as the world's largest commercial thermal imaging satellite network.

Technical Integration

Sensor Deployment Strategy

The sensors will be integrated onto Eutelsat spacecraft rather than launched on dedicated satellites, allowing OroraTech to scale up its coverage more rapidly and at lower cost.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • OroraTech and Eutelsat partnership will deploy up to 96 infrared sensors as hosted payloads on LEO satellites to expand wildfire and thermal monitoring capacities by nearly 500% (Reuters Sept 9).
  • This hosted‑payload strategy allows rapid, cost‑efficient scaling of the world’s largest commercial thermal imaging network, avoiding costs of dedicated launches (Reuters Sept 9).
  • OroraTech, founded in 2018 in Munich, already operates the largest commercial thermal‑imaging constellation—with plans for up to 100 satellites by 2027—and this deal significantly accelerates that expansion (commercialisation.esa.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the OroraTech and Eutelsat partnership?
The partnership aims to deploy up to 96 infrared sensors on Eutelsat's satellites, expanding OroraTech’s capacity to monitor wildfires, critical infrastructure, and maritime activity from space.
How will the new deal impact OroraTech’s observation capacity?
The agreement will increase OroraTech’s observation capacity by nearly 500%, significantly expanding its thermal imaging satellite network.
What are hosted payloads in this context?
Hosted payloads refer to OroraTech's infrared sensors being integrated onto Eutelsat’s low-Earth orbit satellites instead of deploying dedicated satellites.
Why is integrating sensors onto Eutelsat's spacecraft beneficial?
Integrating sensors onto existing spacecraft allows OroraTech to scale coverage more rapidly and at a lower cost than launching dedicated satellites.
Where was the OroraTech and Eutelsat partnership announced?
The agreement was announced at the International Space Summit in Paris.

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