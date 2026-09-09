OroraTech Teams Up With Eutelsat to Expand Infrared Satellite Monitoring Network

OroraTech and Eutelsat Partnership Details

Agreement Overview

Sept 9 (Reuters) - German space technology company OroraTech said on Wednesday it had agreed with French satellite operator Eutelsat to deploy up to 96 infrared sensors on Eutelsat's future low-Earth orbit satellites and expand its ability to monitor wildfires, critical infrastructure and maritime activity from space.

Capacity and Expansion Plans

Hosted Payloads and Options

Under the agreement, announced at the International Space Summit in Paris, OroraTech has reserved capacity for 48 hosted payloads with an option for a further 48.

Observation Capacity Growth

The company said the deal would increase its observation capacity by nearly 500% and expand what it describes as the world's largest commercial thermal imaging satellite network.

Technical Integration

Sensor Deployment Strategy

The sensors will be integrated onto Eutelsat spacecraft rather than launched on dedicated satellites, allowing OroraTech to scale up its coverage more rapidly and at lower cost.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Alison Williams)