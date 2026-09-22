UK Factory Orders Show Best Performance Since July 2023, Says CBI Survey
CBI Survey Highlights Strong Recovery in UK Manufacturing
Factory Orders Reach New Highs
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A gauge of British factory orders rose this month to reach its highest level since July 2023, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Tuesday.
Signs of Economic Resilience
The report adds to recent signs of resilience in Britain's economy, as well as solid increases in manufacturing output.
Expert Commentary
"There are growing signs that conditions are stabilising for manufacturers," said Cameron Martin, CBI senior economist.
Key Survey Findings
- The CBI's monthly order books balance rose to -9 in September from -25 in August
- It has jumped by 36 points over the last two months alone — the biggest such rise since records started 49 years ago
- The survey's gauge of expectations for output in the months ahead also improved to its highest since March
- The expected prices cooled to +12 from +22 in August
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)