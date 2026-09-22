GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK factory orders show best performance since July 2023, CBI survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK factory orders show best performance since July 2023, CBI survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Factory Orders Show Best Performance Since July 2023, Says CBI Survey

CBI Survey Highlights Strong Recovery in UK Manufacturing

Factory Orders Reach New Highs

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A gauge of British factory orders rose this month to reach its highest level since July 2023, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Tuesday.

Signs of Economic Resilience

The report adds to recent signs of resilience in Britain's economy, as well as solid increases in manufacturing output.

Expert Commentary

"There are growing signs that conditions are stabilising for manufacturers," said Cameron Martin, CBI senior economist.

Key Survey Findings

  • The CBI's monthly order books balance rose to -9 in September from -25 in August
  • It has jumped by 36 points over the last two months alone — the biggest such rise since records started 49 years ago
  • The survey's gauge of expectations for output in the months ahead also improved to its highest since March
  • The expected prices cooled to +12 from +22 in August
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • The Confederation of British Industry’s order‑books balance rose to –9 in September from –25 in August, marking the highest reading since July 2023 and a 36‑point gain over two months — the largest since records began (tradingeconomics.com).
  • Manufacturing output is strengthening: July saw a monthly increase of 0.9%, with quarterly output up 0.5% (three months to July) and 1.7% year‑on‑year (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • Expected selling prices cooled notably, from +22 in August to +12 in September, suggesting easing cost pressures on manufacturers (cbi.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the latest CBI survey reveal about UK factory orders?
The CBI survey showed that UK factory orders reached their highest level since July 2023, indicating improvement in the sector.
How much did the CBI order books balance rise in September?
The CBI's monthly order books balance rose to -9 in September from -25 in August, marking a 36-point increase over two months.
What does the rise in factory orders indicate about the UK economy?
The sharp rise in factory orders suggests growing resilience and stabilising conditions in the British manufacturing sector.
What happened to expected factory prices according to the survey?
Expected prices eased, with the survey's gauge dropping to +12 in September from +22 in August.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit

Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit

Image for Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia

Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia

Image for Oil falls to two-week low as Gulf supply outlook improves

Oil falls to two-week low as Gulf supply outlook improves

Image for Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks

Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks

Image for New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

Image for EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says

EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks
Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks
Image for Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz
Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz
Image for ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule
ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule
Image for Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
Image for EU reaches initial free trade deal with Philippines in pivot to Asia
EU reaches initial free trade deal with Philippines in pivot to Asia
Image for Jet-powered Russian drones strain Ukraine's air defences
Jet-powered Russian drones strain Ukraine's air defences
Image for Swiss brand On plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets
Swiss brand On plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets
Image for Why Revenue Quality Is Becoming a More Important Finance Metric
Why Revenue Quality Is Becoming a More Important Finance Metric
Image for Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports
Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports
Image for Swiss trade surplus nearly doubles in second quarter as exports boom
Swiss trade surplus nearly doubles in second quarter as exports boom
Image for France urges EU to postpone methane reporting requirements
France urges EU to postpone methane reporting requirements
Image for Exclusive-DeepSeek to brief UN Security Council on AI this week, sources say
Exclusive-DeepSeek to brief UN Security Council on AI this week, sources say
View All Finance Posts