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Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Privacy Fears Challenge Smart Glasses and AI Wearables in Global Markets

AI Wearables and Smart Glasses: Privacy Concerns and Industry Responses

By Aditya Soni and Kenneth Li

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Companies betting AI devices will usher in a post-smartphone era are fueling privacy fears around the globe that could slow adoption of the emerging technology.

Meta's Ray-Bans and the Mainstreaming of Smart Glasses

The backlash against devices that can see, hear and respond to the world around them has been strongest against Meta's Ray-Bans, which made smart glasses mainstream by pairing EssilorLuxottica's trendy designs with AI from the social media giant chasing "personal superintelligence."

The glasses have become a lightning rod for growing unease over AI-powered devices, drawing scrutiny from courts weighing privacy lawsuits, users fearing covert recordings and critics warning of a future in which ubiquitous AI eyewear erodes expectations of anonymity and consent. Several UK venues, including one of the country's biggest pub chains, Wetherspoon, have restricted the use of the frames. 

Meta is expected to unveil camera-free smart glasses as early as Wednesday at its Connect conference, according to media reports, highlighting the balancing act facing companies seeking a share of the more than $600 billion smartphone market.

Device Makers Explore New Form Factors

Device makers are trying out a range of form factors to get past those concerns, from glasses and pins to pendants and voice recorders that clip magnetically to a phone, according to Reuters interviews with nearly a dozen technology executives, analysts and legal experts. Some firms are finding faster traction with businesses than consumers. 

The outcome of the privacy debate could shape a market that tech firms see as the next major computing platform. If companies fail to win public trust, the same features that make AI-powered wearables useful — always-on cameras, microphones and environmental awareness — risk becoming the barrier to their adoption. 

Samsung and Industry Leaders Respond to Privacy Challenges

SAMSUNG PLANS PARTNERSHIP APPROACH 

"The winning form factors will be the ones that make interaction more natural, useful and trusted," said Jay Kim, executive vice president at Samsung's mobile division, in an interview with Reuters in July. As AI takes on more tasks, he said, users will demand systems that remain secure and under their control.

Samsung plans to enter the smart-glasses market later this year through partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, but does not view the devices as replacements for smartphones.

For some startups, however, solving the privacy problem may be existential.

ALTMAN'S VISION FOR LOCAL AI PROCESSING

Speaking with journalists in December, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described his vision for an always-on device capable of understanding a user's surroundings while knowing when to help and when to stay silent. He argued that such products would ultimately need to process data locally rather than continuously send information to the cloud. 

"You want a device that you can trust ... that can have full context and know when to be helpful, when not to," he said. "If a device is going to be listening to your whole life and watching your whole life, most people will not want that running on a cloud server." He added that local AI processing "may take a couple of years longer" depending on how quickly OpenAI can scale its processors.  

Balancing Usefulness and Privacy

Experts say the central challenge is that AI devices become more useful as they collect more information about their surroundings. That information can include footage of people who never consented to being recorded.

Legal and Consumer Backlash

LAWSUIT ALLEGES COVERT RECORDINGS

"It's not always obvious to the consumer what it is they're giving up in terms of privacy to enjoy these new, efficient consumer products that make their lives more productive and more frictionless," said Ryan Clarkson, whose firm represents consumers suing Meta and Luxottica of America over allegedly misleading privacy claims involving their smart glasses.

The lawsuit alleges that human annotators viewed and labeled recordings of people changing clothes, using bathrooms and handling financial information after footage captured by the glasses was uploaded to Meta's servers to train its AI systems. 

Those recorded often appeared unaware they were being filmed, Clarkson said. "No reasonable consumer who was promised privacy could ever have concluded these devices would intentionally or inadvertently capture them in their most private moments," he told Reuters. 

Luxottica and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment. 

Meta said a light that cannot be turned off during filming protects the privacy of people around the user, and that the camera is disabled if the light is covered or tampered with.

The company also said it disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit and will contest them, adding that reviewing user data to improve products was a common practice across the industry and that Meta filters out identifying information.

Innovative Alternatives and the Future of AI Wearables

STARTUPS OFFER CAMERA-FREE ALTERNATIVES

The privacy backlash has led other companies to consider glasses without cameras.

Even Realities, a Shenzhen-based startup founded by former Apple engineer Will Wang, who worked on the Apple Watch, introduced its camera-free G1 glasses in 2024. Its latest flagship, the G2, launched in November 2025.

Consumer Preferences and Market Trends

Wang told Reuters in July that consumers increasingly associate smart glasses with covert recording and that cameras should wait until companies can put stronger safeguards in place. The company, whose valuation hit $1 billion in July, expects to end the year with a few hundred thousand users. Consumers account for about 90% of its sales, Wang said. 

Audio-Only Devices as a Privacy Solution

San Francisco-based Pocket is betting that a phone-mounted recorder that requires users to press a button to capture conversations can ease privacy concerns around audio-only devices by making recording as deliberate and visible as usi

Key Takeaways

  • Meta’s Ray‑Ban smart glasses face strong backlash: banned in UK courts and venues, at issue in privacy lawsuits over covert recording (theguardian.com).
  • Meta is preparing camera‑free smart glasses (codename Luna) with microphones and AI button, aiming to launch this fall to respond to privacy fears (straitstimes.com).
  • Samsung and Google, partnering with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, unveiled AI‑enabled “intelligent eyewear” designed for privacy and style, launching fall 2026 (news.samsung.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are AI-powered smart glasses raising privacy concerns?
Smart glasses can record audio and video continuously, leading to fears over covert recording, data misuse, and eroded expectations of privacy in public and private settings.
How are companies addressing privacy challenges with AI devices?
Companies are exploring local AI processing and launching camera-free models, aiming to enhance user trust, reduce risks of cloud data breaches, and support privacy regulations.
What impact could privacy fears have on the adoption of AI wearables?
Privacy concerns and regulatory scrutiny may slow or restrict widespread adoption of AI-powered wearables, particularly among consumers and where legal risks remain unresolved.
What legal actions are being taken against smart glasses manufacturers?
There are lawsuits alleging covert recordings and misleading privacy claims, with plaintiffs highlighting risks such as unauthorized footage of sensitive personal activities.
Are businesses more likely than consumers to use AI wearables?
Yes, some firms find faster traction in business environments where privacy controls are more manageable, compared to broader consumer use.

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