Varta Files Four Insolvency Applications After Losing Apple as Key Customer

Varta's Financial Struggles and Insolvency Proceedings

Background and Recent Developments

MUNICH, July 24 (Reuters) - German battery manufacturer Varta has filed four insolvency applications, a spokesperson for the Stuttgart district court said on Friday, marking another setback for the company.

Shareholder Response and Funding Issues

• Reuters reported on Thursday that Varta planned to file for insolvency after its shareholders sports car maker Porsche AG and Austrian investor Michael Tojner declined to provide additional funding to the struggling company

Potential Breakup and Creditor Interests

• Varta now faces a potential breakup: Key creditors, including Deutsche Bank, intend to take over the profitable household battery business, while Tojner has expressed interest in the micro-battery division

Loss of Key Customer: Apple

• Varta lost its key customer in the spring: Apple plans to source the rechargeable "CoinPower" button cells for its AirPods headphones from China in the future

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)