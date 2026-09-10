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Spain issues permit to allow autonomous vehicle testing, Uber says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Spain Issues First Permit for Autonomous Vehicle Testing with Uber and WeRide

Spain Grants National Permit for Autonomous Vehicle Testing

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities have issued the first national permits to allow the testing of WeRide autonomous vehicles on public roads, Uber Technologies and WeRide said on Thursday.

It said commercial services were planned by the end of the year in Madrid, subject to operational and regulatory milestones.

Permit Details and Authorisation

• Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic issued the permit and authorised preparation activities, including mapping, route validation and operational readiness testing, Uber said in a statement.

• It said the authorisation is the first national approval for WeRide's GXR vehicle in the European Union.

First Joint Deployment in Europe

• The Madrid service would be WeRide and Uber's first joint autonomous vehicle deployment in Europe.

Technology and Operations Partners

• Chinese company WeRide will provide autonomous driving technology and Uber will provide the ride-hailing app.

• AVOMO, the autonomous vehicle division of Spain's Moove Cars Group, will manage fleet operations, Uber said.

Global Expansion Plans

• WeRide and Uber plan to deploy tens of thousands of autonomous vehicles under a global partnership covering 15 cities by 2030.

Recent Developments and Official Responses

• Earlier this month, Uber launched autonomous rides in London, making London its second European robotaxi market after Zagreb.

• Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia; editing by Charlie Devereux and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s Directorate‑General for Traffic (DGT) has issued the first national permit for Level‑4 autonomous passenger vehicles in the EU, approving testing of WeRide’s GXR robotaxis in Madrid under the ES‑AV framework (rss.globenewswire.com).
  • The authorization enables mapping, route validation, and operational readiness testing in Greater Madrid, paving the way for commercial rollout via the Uber app by late 2026 (rss.globenewswire.com).
  • This marks the first joint autonomous vehicle deployment in Europe by WeRide and Uber, with operations managed by AVOMO. It is the fourth city in their 15‑city global strategy, aiming to deploy tens of thousands of robotaxis by 2030 (rss.globenewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who received the first national permit for autonomous vehicle testing in Spain?
WeRide and Uber received the first national permits for testing autonomous vehicles on public roads in Spain.
Where will Uber and WeRide launch their first joint autonomous vehicle service in Europe?
Uber and WeRide will launch their first joint autonomous vehicle deployment in Madrid, Spain.
What is the role of AVOMO in the autonomous vehicle project?
AVOMO, the autonomous vehicle division of Spain's Moove Cars Group, will manage fleet operations for the project.
When are commercial autonomous vehicle services expected to start in Madrid?
Commercial autonomous vehicle services are planned to start in Madrid by the end of the year, subject to operational and regulatory milestones.
Which vehicle model received the first national approval within the European Union for this project?
WeRide's GXR autonomous vehicle received the first national approval in the European Union for this project.

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