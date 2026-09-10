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Polymarket taps finance veteran Warren Jenson as CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Polymarket taps finance veteran Warren Jenson as CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Polymarket Hires Warren Jenson as CFO to Drive Expansion and Regain Market Share

Polymarket's Strategic Leadership Moves and Market Position

Warren Jenson Appointed as CFO

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Polymarket on Thursday named veteran finance executive Warren Jenson as its CFO, the latest in a series of moves by the prediction market to regain ground lost to rival Kalshi and expand its global and U.S. operations.

Jenson's Extensive Experience

Jenson, 69, comes with over three decades of experience and has been finance chief at some of the biggest U.S. companies, including Amazon, Electronic Arts, Delta Air Lines and Nielsen. He also serves on the boards of cloud storage provider Dropbox and crypto firm Ripple.

"His experience will be critical to everything we build from here," Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said.

Prediction Markets: Industry Growth and Competition

Market Expansion and Volume Trends

Once a niche corner of the crypto sector, prediction markets — which allow users to trade on the outcomes of various events — have exploded in popularity in recent years. In August, volumes at Kalshi and Polymarket, the two largest prediction market exchanges, stood at $48.4 billion, according to Piper Sandler.  

Kalshi Surpasses Polymarket in Volume

But Kalshi's volumes of $40 billion during the month were nearly five times that of previous leader Polymarket, the data showed. 

Polymarket's Efforts to Regain Market Share

Leadership Additions and Growth Initiatives

Polymarket has been adding more senior leaders across the company as it attempts to reverse the market-share decline, bringing in former Uber executive Travis VanderZanden as its chief growth officer this year.

Jenson's Role in Polymarket's Future

Jenson, who helped shape Amazon.com during its early days, will report to Coplan and aid in strengthening Polymarket's long-term planning as it looks to scale, the company said.

Strategic Partnerships and Milestones

Polymarket, which turned six earlier this year and surpassed $1 billion in annualized revenue, has also partnered with LeBron James, the NBA's all-time top scorer, to promote its platform.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Warren Jenson brings over three decades of CFO experience across major U.S. firms and board roles at Ripple and others (“over three decades… Electronic Arts, Amazon.com, Delta Air Lines and the National Broadcasting Company” (nielsen.com)).
  • Polymarket is seeking to reverse market-share losses to rival Kalshi; in August combined volumes dipped to around $45 billion, with Kalshi capturing roughly $37 billion versus Polymarket’s $8 billion (miningnews.live).
  • Recent executive additions—including Travis VanderZanden as chief growth officer and a strengthened compliance and risk team—reflect Polymarket’s push to scale U.S. operations and rebuild credibility (polymarkets.co.il).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as Polymarket's new CFO?
Polymarket has named veteran finance executive Warren Jenson as its new Chief Financial Officer.
What experience does Warren Jenson bring to Polymarket?
Warren Jenson has over three decades of experience and has served as CFO for Amazon, Electronic Arts, Delta Air Lines, and Nielsen.
Why is Polymarket adding senior leaders?
Polymarket is bringing in senior leaders to regain ground lost to rival Kalshi and to expand its global and U.S. operations.
How is Polymarket performing compared to Kalshi?
Kalshi had $40 billion in volume in August, nearly five times Polymarket’s volume, according to Piper Sandler data.
What partnerships has Polymarket recently announced?
Polymarket has partnered with NBA star LeBron James to promote its platform.

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