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London stocks edge lower as elevated oil prices stoke inflation concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London stocks edge lower as elevated oil prices stoke inflation concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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London Stocks Slip as Oil Prices Drive Inflation Concerns, FTSE 100 Drops

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Sept 10 (Reuters) - London shares hovered around one-month lows on Thursday as oil prices continued to fuel inflation worries in a week packed with economic data, while energy stocks helped keep a lid on losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% to 10,627.80 points by 0946 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.38%.

Oil Prices and Energy Sector Performance

• Brent crude futures were trading over $100 a barrel as the U.S. and Iran's continued attacks on shipping prompted markets to brace for supply disruptions. [O/R]

Energy Stocks Rally

• Energy stocks led gains, rising 0.8%, with Shell and BP extending their rally, up 0.7% and 1%.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Sentiment

US-Iran Conflict and Investor Reaction

• U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected the conflict to end after the November U.S. midterm elections, but the remark did little to calm investors.

Sector Performance Breakdown

Banks and Financials

• Banks were the biggest drags on the index. HSBC declined over 1.8% after it announced its CFO Pam Kaur would step down in 2027.

Mining Sector

• Both precious and industrial metal miners declined, with Rio Tinto and Anglo American down 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively, even as metal prices gained. [MET/L] [GOL/]

Bond Yields and Economic Data

UK Government Bonds

• British government bond yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year bond hitting a 19-year high and shorter-dated ones at their highest since late 2023.

Upcoming Economic Reports

• Traders await U.S. inflation reports and UK economic growth data this week, which could impact interest rate expectations in these economies.

Interest Rate Expectations

• Markets are pricing in a 60% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates next week but widely expect the Bank of England to hold, as per LSEG-compiled data.

Notable Stock Movements

Biggest Fallers

• Associated British Foods bottomed the FTSE 100 with an 11.8% slide after it forecast a decline in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales at budget fashion chain Primark.

• Animal genetics company Genus fell 4.9% after its annual adjusted revenue fell short of analysts' consensus estimates.

• British e-commerce group THG lost 7.1% after warning of a slowdown in its quarterly revenue growth due to new EU import duties.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude remains above $100 a barrel as Middle East tensions raise oil supply disruption concerns and reinvigorate inflation worries, impacting European markets alongside similar shifts in Wall Street. (apnews.com)
  • Energy stocks led the FTSE by gaining, cushioning the downturn, while financials—including HSBC after CFO Pam Kaur’s long-term succession plan—dragged due to broader sector weakness. (live.euronext.com)
  • Bond markets responded sharply: UK yields climbed to multi-year highs, reflecting growing investor concern over sustained inflation pressure and tighter near-term monetary policy expectations. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did London stocks fall on Thursday?
London stocks edged lower mainly due to elevated oil prices fueling inflation concerns and bank shares declining.
Which sectors limited the losses on the FTSE 100?
Energy stocks helped keep a lid on overall losses, with gains from companies like Shell and BP.
How did metal miners perform during the trading session?
Precious and industrial metal miners like Rio Tinto and Anglo American declined, even as metal prices gained.
What is the market expectation for central bank rate changes?
Markets price in a 60% chance of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike next week, but expect the Bank of England to hold rates steady.
Which UK companies experienced sharp declines?
Associated British Foods, Genus, and THG saw significant declines due to disappointing financial results or outlooks.

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