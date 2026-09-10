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Working capital has long been treated as a technical finance metric: inventory plus receivables minus payables, monitored to keep cash moving through the business. That view is becoming too narrow. In an environment of complex supply chains and changing financial conditions, working capital resilien…

Working capital has long been treated as a technical finance metric: inventory plus receivables minus payables, monitored to keep cash moving through the business. That view is becoming too narrow. In an environment of complex supply chains and changing financial conditions, working capital resilience is increasingly part of corporate strategy.

Working capital sits at the centre of the operating model

Every company needs cash to bridge the gap between paying suppliers and collecting from customers. The length and volatility of that gap determine how much liquidity the business must hold or borrow. When sales grow, the need for working capital can rise even if profitability improves.

This is why rapid growth can create liquidity pressure. A company may need to buy more inventory, extend more customer credit and fund additional production before it receives cash. Finance teams therefore need to understand not only the average cash conversion cycle but how that cycle behaves under stress.

Credit lines matter because timing rarely matches perfectly

Recent research from the Bank for International Settlements highlights the role of credit lines in helping firms meet working-capital needs across interconnected production networks. The paper describes access to on-demand liquidity as part of the financial system's ability to support smooth economic activity.

The practical point for companies is straightforward. Liquidity needs are often temporary but unpredictable. A committed facility can provide a bridge when receivables arrive late, inventory builds unexpectedly or suppliers demand faster payment. The value of that facility is therefore linked not only to the amount available but to whether it remains dependable when financial conditions tighten.

Average metrics can hide the real risk

A company with a healthy annual cash conversion cycle can still experience short periods of severe strain. Seasonal inventory, large customer payments, tax dates or supplier concentration can create temporary liquidity peaks. Measuring only monthly or quarterly averages may hide these events.

More finance teams are therefore using scenario analysis and cash-flow forecasting to understand the shape of liquidity demand. The important question is not simply how much cash is tied up in working capital, but how quickly that amount can change and how much funding is available if several pressures occur at once.

Receivables quality is becoming a strategic issue

Revenue is not the same as cash. As companies expand into new markets or customer segments, receivables can become more dispersed and harder to collect. Longer payment terms may support sales, but they can also shift financing pressure back onto the supplier.

This is particularly important in business-to-business markets where payment behaviour varies by sector and jurisdiction. Strong receivables management therefore supports both liquidity and growth. Credit checks, invoice accuracy, dispute resolution and collections are not merely back-office activities; they affect the amount of capital required to finance the business.

Inventory policy is being reassessed

Inventory creates another tension between resilience and efficiency. Holding too much stock ties up cash and creates obsolescence risk. Holding too little can make the business vulnerable to supply disruption or sudden demand changes.

The better objective is not universally lower inventory but better inventory. Finance and operations teams need to identify which items create the greatest working-capital burden, which are critical to production and which have long or uncertain replenishment times. That allows capital to be allocated selectively rather than reduced mechanically.

Payables are part of supplier strategy

Extending supplier payment terms can improve a buyer's cash flow, but aggressive use of payables can transfer liquidity stress into the supply chain. Smaller suppliers may have less access to inexpensive funding and can be disproportionately affected by delayed payment.

That means working-capital optimisation should consider supplier health as well as headline days-payable metrics. In some cases, supply-chain finance or dynamic discounting can create a more balanced outcome by allowing suppliers to receive cash earlier while preserving payment flexibility for the buyer.

Financial conditions change the value of liquidity

When credit is abundant, companies can be tempted to treat liquidity as easy to replace. That assumption becomes more dangerous when rates rise, lenders tighten standards or markets become volatile. The BIS research on working capital and credit lines illustrates how firms with higher working-capital needs can be more exposed when financial conditions tighten.

This makes committed funding, covenant headroom and lender diversification part of working-capital resilience. The objective is not to maximise borrowing, but to avoid a situation in which a fundamentally viable business is forced into defensive decisions because short-term funding disappears.

Working capital is becoming a board-level metric

Boards increasingly need to understand the relationship between growth plans and liquidity. New markets, larger inventories, longer customer terms and capital expenditure can all increase cash requirements even when the income statement looks strong.

This encourages a more integrated approach to planning. Revenue forecasts should be translated into cash needs, operating decisions should be tested against funding capacity and downside scenarios should examine how quickly liquidity could deteriorate.

The strategic shift

Working capital management is moving from periodic optimisation toward continuous resilience. The strongest approach is not simply to minimise receivables, inventory and payables in isolation. It is to understand how these components interact with growth, suppliers, customers and access to finance.

That broader view can help companies avoid a common corporate finance problem: profitable growth that consumes more cash than expected. In a more uncertain operating environment, working capital is not only a measure of efficiency. It is part of the financial infrastructure that keeps the business able to act.

References

Bank for International Settlements - Elasticity of money in production networks, working capital, credit lines and financial conditions

OECD - Supply Chain Resilience Review

OECD - Trends in Global Value Chains

World Bank - Trade Watch, Fourth Quarter 2025

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