ECB governors see more tightening ahead with October in play

ECB Governors Indicate More Tightening Possible as Inflation Concerns Mount

ECB Policy Outlook and Inflation Drivers

Expectations for Further Policy Tightening

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers expect further policy tightening in the months ahead to fight a war-fuelled rise in inflation and could move again as soon as October, two sources told Reuters.

Recent Interest Rate Hikes

The ECB raised borrowing costs on Thursday for the second time this year and warned that price pressures could prove lasting, fuelling bets on even more interest rate hikes.

Concerns Over Rising Energy Prices

Policymakers are growing more worried about inflation after a sharp rise in gas and oil prices in recent months, which they think may require more higher rates to stop it from spreading to the rest of the economy, the sources said.

Potential Timeline for Next Move

They said a move might come at the ECB's next meeting on Oct 29 although that would entirely depend on incoming data and developments in Iran.

Official Responses and Statements

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Lagarde’s Comments on Future Decisions

ECB President Christine Lagarde said during a news conference on Thursday she could not anticipate what the next move may be and reaffirmed the bank's mantra for "meeting-by-meeting", "data-dependent" decisions.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)