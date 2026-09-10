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ECB governors see more tightening ahead with October in play - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB governors see more tightening ahead with October in play

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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ECB Governors Indicate More Tightening Possible as Inflation Concerns Mount

ECB Policy Outlook and Inflation Drivers

Expectations for Further Policy Tightening

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers expect further policy tightening in the months ahead to fight a war-fuelled rise in inflation and could move again as soon as October, two sources told Reuters.

Recent Interest Rate Hikes

The ECB raised borrowing costs on Thursday for the second time this year and warned that price pressures could prove lasting, fuelling bets on even more interest rate hikes.

Concerns Over Rising Energy Prices

Policymakers are growing more worried about inflation after a sharp rise in gas and oil prices in recent months, which they think may require more higher rates to stop it from spreading to the rest of the economy, the sources said.

Potential Timeline for Next Move

They said a move might come at the ECB's next meeting on Oct 29 although that would entirely depend on incoming data and developments in Iran.

Official Responses and Statements

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Lagarde’s Comments on Future Decisions

ECB President Christine Lagarde said during a news conference on Thursday she could not anticipate what the next move may be and reaffirmed the bank's mantra for "meeting-by-meeting", "data-dependent" decisions.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB raised rates for the second time this year in September, lifting the policy rate to around 2.50% amid surging energy‑related inflation risks (apnews.com).
  • Policymakers signalled that another rate increase may come at the October 29 meeting, contingent on incoming data and developments in the Middle East (marketscreener.com).
  • Financial markets are pricing in additional ECB tightening—one move fully priced in by October and potentially more into early next year—as energy‑price shocks continue to threaten to spill over into broader inflation (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ECB considering further policy tightening?
The ECB is considering more tightening to address rising inflation, driven by increasing gas and oil prices.
When could the next ECB policy move occur?
A potential policy move might come at the ECB's next meeting on October 29, depending on new economic data.
What triggers are influencing the ECB's decisions on rate hikes?
Rising inflation, especially from higher gas and oil prices, is a key trigger for more rate hikes.
How does the ECB determine its rate decisions?
The ECB bases its decisions on a meeting-by-meeting, data-dependent approach, as reaffirmed by President Christine Lagarde.
Has the ECB made recent rate changes?
Yes, the ECB raised borrowing costs on Thursday for the second time this year.

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