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IMF say global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF say global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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IMF Projects 3% Global Economic Growth in 2026 Amid Ongoing Risks

IMF Assessment of Global Economic Outlook

Resilience to Energy Shock

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The IMF on Thursday said the global economy had weathered the energy shock caused by the war in the Middle East better than feared and global economic output was still expected to expand by about 3% in 2026, but it cautioned that risks remained high.

Ongoing Economic Risks

Energy Prices and Debt Pressures

Julie Kozack, spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund, said oil and gas prices remained high and the energy shock from the war was not over. Global debt pressures were also mounting and the disinflation process over the 2022 cost of living crisis had stalled, she told reporters.

Inflation Expectations

Kozack told a regular IMF briefing that global inflation expectations had risen but remain well-anchored over the longer run.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Rodrigo Campos)

Key Takeaways

  • IMF forecasts global growth of ~3.0% in 2026 and a modest rebound to ~3.4% in 2027, with projections holding broadly steady since April despite shocks. (imf.org)
  • Disinflation has stalled—with headline inflation around 4.7% in 2026—driven by sustained energy price pressures and uneven progress on reducing inflation. (imf.org)
  • Significant risks remain: the energy shock isn’t resolved, public debt nears post‑WWII highs (~100% of GDP), and inflation expectations are sticky, raising concerns about financial stability and macroeconomic resilience. (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What risks did the IMF highlight in its recent statement?
The IMF noted high energy prices, mounting global debt, and stalled disinflation as major risks.
How has the global economy responded to the Middle East energy shock?
The global economy has weathered the energy shock better than feared, according to the IMF.
What did the IMF say about inflation expectations?
The IMF said that inflation expectations have risen but remain well-anchored over the longer run.

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