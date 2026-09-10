IMF Projects 3% Global Economic Growth in 2026 Amid Ongoing Risks
IMF Assessment of Global Economic Outlook
Resilience to Energy Shock
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The IMF on Thursday said the global economy had weathered the energy shock caused by the war in the Middle East better than feared and global economic output was still expected to expand by about 3% in 2026, but it cautioned that risks remained high.
Ongoing Economic Risks
Energy Prices and Debt Pressures
Julie Kozack, spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund, said oil and gas prices remained high and the energy shock from the war was not over. Global debt pressures were also mounting and the disinflation process over the 2022 cost of living crisis had stalled, she told reporters.
Inflation Expectations
Kozack told a regular IMF briefing that global inflation expectations had risen but remain well-anchored over the longer run.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Rodrigo Campos)