GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Environment

UK Retailers Implicated in Sale of Charcoal Tied to Paraguay Deforestation

Charcoal Supply Chains and Environmental Impact

By Iñigo Alexander and Daniela Desantis

Investigation Findings

MEXICO CITY/ASUNCION, Sep 10 (Reuters) - Major British retailers including B&Q and Waitrose are selling barbecue charcoal from trees that were cleared to create more farmland in Paraguay's Gran Chaco, part of South America's second-largest forest, according to an investigation published on Thursday by advocacy group Global Witness.

The report traces charcoal sold in UK supermarkets and hardware stores to the Paraguayan forestry company Taruma. Global Witness says Taruma is the largest international supplier of British barbecue brand Big K, whose products are sold across the country.

The Gran Chaco Region

The sub-tropical dry forest of Gran Chaco, South America's second-largest forested region after the Amazon rain forest, stretches across Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia.  

Waitrose and B&Q did not respond to requests for comment.

Trade Relations and Deforestation Evidence

Paraguay has been seeking closer trade ties with Europe through the EU-Mercosur agreement, at a time of growing scrutiny of the environmental impact of imports from the South American bloc that includes Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. 

Satellite Analysis and Suppliers

Satellite analysis cited in the report found that Taruma sources its wood from ranches that since 2012 have cleared more than 28,000 hectares of forest, an area larger than Malta. 

A second supplier, Paben SA, which worked with Big K until 2023, has cleared roughly 2,700 hectares of forest in the Paraguayan Chaco since 2021, the report said. 

Paben SA did not respond to requests for comment. In a written response to Reuters, Taruma denied wrongdoing. 

Taruma's Response

"Taruma does not clear forest and holds no clearing permits, so our operations do not add to deforestation or to its effects on the regional climate. Our sustainability team follows the research on Chaco land-use change closely," Chief Executive Rahmeen Farudi said. 

Deforestation Rates and Government Policy

Researchers, including NASA scientists, have said Paraguay has one of the world's highest deforestation rates relative to forest cover, driven largely by farming and cattle ranching.  

Paraguay, a major grains and meat exporter, in July unveiled its first national forestry policy, admitting decades of state-driven deforestation for agriculture. The government pledged to move toward stricter environmental monitoring to meet EU trade standards. 

While Britain is no longer part of the EU, the sale of environmentally questionable products to the UK may hurt Paraguay's ambitions to sell other products to the EU under an eventual trade deal with Mercosur.

Paraguay's National Forestry Institute did not respond to requests for comment.

Deforestation, Legislation and Trade

Legal Frameworks in the UK and EU

Global Witness said that both Paraguay's permissive environmental laws and the UK's "flawed" environmental legislation allow deforestation-linked charcoal to reach the British market. 

Britain's 2021 Environment Act bans imports linked to illegal deforestation. It applies only to products sourced from illegally deforested land and does not cover charcoal products. This means Paraguayan goods produced on legally cleared land can still enter the UK.

 Starting on December 30, the EU will have stricter rules banning all products linked to deforested land regardless of whether the clearing was legal.

The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, known as Defra, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Concerns Over Mercosur Trade Expansion

Environmental groups and several EU governments, including France, Austria and Poland, have warned that extending Mercosur's agricultural exports to Europe could accelerate deforestation in ecosystems such as the Gran Chaco.

(Reporting by Iñigo Alexander in Mexico City and Daniela Desantis in Asuncion; Editing by Lucinda Elliott and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Charcoal sold in UK stores traced to deforestation in Paraguay’s Gran Chaco, sourced via suppliers Taruma and Paben SA after clearing tens of thousands of hectares since 2012 (earthsight.org.uk)
  • UK law bans imports from illegally deforested land, but excludes charcoal, allowing legally cleared but environmentally damaging products through (globalwitness.org)
  • This exposure comes as Paraguay seeks closer trade ties via EU‑Mercosur deal, where stricter upcoming EU deforestation rules could jeopardize exports (globalwitness.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which UK retailers are linked to selling charcoal tied to deforestation?
Major retailers such as B&Q and Waitrose are implicated in selling barbecue charcoal sourced from deforested areas in Paraguay's Gran Chaco.
What is the Gran Chaco and why is it significant?
The Gran Chaco is South America's second-largest forested region, stretching across Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia, and faces high rates of deforestation.
How does the UK's legislation handle deforestation-related imports?
The UK’s 2021 Environment Act bans imports linked to illegal deforestation but does not cover legally cleared land or charcoal products.
What effect could this have on Paraguay’s trade ambitions?
Selling products linked to deforestation in the UK could impact Paraguay's efforts to strengthen trade ties with Europe under the EU-Mercosur agreement.
How much forest has been cleared by companies supplying UK charcoal?
Taruma sources wood from ranches that cleared over 28,000 hectares of forest since 2012, and Paben SA cleared about 2,700 hectares since 2021.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ECB raises interest rates, bolstering bets for further moves

ECB raises interest rates, bolstering bets for further moves

Image for Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design

Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design

Image for Exclusive-Soccer-Infantino can rely on enough votes to survive, opponents rethink strategy, sources say

Exclusive-Soccer-Infantino can rely on enough votes to survive, opponents rethink strategy, sources say

Image for Russia strikes petrol station in Kyiv, global agribusiness in Dnipro

Russia strikes petrol station in Kyiv, global agribusiness in Dnipro

Image for Zelenskiy says Canada has agreed a big air defense package for Ukraine

Zelenskiy says Canada has agreed a big air defense package for Ukraine

Image for Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine's sunoil refineries, hits Bunge plant

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine's sunoil refineries, hits Bunge plant

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea
Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea
Image for Explainer-What comes next in Italy's banking deal frenzy
Explainer-What comes next in Italy's banking deal frenzy
Image for JD.com's Ceconomy concessions face criticism from rivals, sources say
JD.com's Ceconomy concessions face criticism from rivals, sources say
Image for IMF say global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high
IMF say global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high
Image for Finland risks strained power supply after Google AI deal, opposition warns
Finland risks strained power supply after Google AI deal, opposition warns
Image for Starlink rival Eutelsat plans OneWeb expansion after €1 billion satellite order
Starlink rival Eutelsat plans OneWeb expansion after €1 billion satellite order
Image for Poland says it expects Russia will target its border crossings with Ukraine
Poland says it expects Russia will target its border crossings with Ukraine
Image for French economy set for only 0.4% growth this year, says INSEE
French economy set for only 0.4% growth this year, says INSEE
Image for Europe's space chief raises need for the region to coordinate its satellite plans
Europe's space chief raises need for the region to coordinate its satellite plans
Image for ECB's Lagarde rejects French far-left leader's debt-cancellation plan as 'financially dangerous'
ECB's Lagarde rejects French far-left leader's debt-cancellation plan as 'financially dangerous'
Image for Bundesbank President Nagel says he is concerned about far right's rise
Bundesbank President Nagel says he is concerned about far right's rise
Image for Wall Street dips, oil continues climb ahead of US inflation data
Wall Street dips, oil continues climb ahead of US inflation data
View All Finance Posts