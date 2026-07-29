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StanChart first-half profit rises 9% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

StanChart first-half profit rises 9%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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StanChart lifts income target after wealth boom powers earnings beat; shares jump

Standard Chartered Reports Strong First-Half Results and Upgrades Outlook

By Selena Li and Lawrence White

HONG KONG/LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected 9% rise in first-half pretax profit and lifted its full-year income target, as wealth and global banking revenue surged and credit charges tied to the Iran war held steady.

The bank's Hong Kong-traded shares rose more than 5% after the earnings release to hit an almost 19-year high.

Financial Performance Highlights

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, said that pretax profit for the first six months of this year reached $4.78 billion. That compared with $4.38 billion a year earlier and the $4.52 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank. 

Upgraded Income Guidance

The bank revised its guidance for the year, saying it would see income growth around the middle of a 5-7% range instead of previous guidance for it to be closer to the bottom.

Wealth Management and Revenue Growth

Surge in Wealth Management Income

Wealth management income jumped 38%, driven by double-digit growth in investment products as inflows and the number of new accounts increased amid strong demand for wealth advice during a period of market volatility.

Executive Commentary

"Clients continue to turn to us to facilitate trade, investment and wealth flows across the world's most dynamic markets," Group Chief Executive Bill Winters said in a statement.

Risk and Credit Management

Middle East Exposure

StanChart said its Middle East portfolio represents 6% of overall exposures, and that it had remained broadly stable.

Impairments and Provisions

The lender took a $44 million additional impairment in the second quarter, which it said partly reflected clients in the petrochemical sector showing early signs of distress.

It set aside $190 million as precautionary management overlays in April against expected future losses.

Shareholder Returns

Share Buyback and Dividend

StanChart announced a $1 billion share buyback, along with an interim dividend of 20.4 cents per share, up from 12 cents the year before.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half pretax profit climbed from $4.38 bn to $4.78 bn, above the $4.52 bn analyst consensus (sc.com)
  • Growth was underpinned by double‑digit increases in Wealth Solutions, Global Markets and Global Banking, with Q1 alone delivering a record pretax profit of $2.5 bn (sc.com)
  • The bank’s strategy of cross‑border focus and affluent client targeting—from Asia and Africa—continues to drive performance, supported by evolving investor appetite for emerging markets (sc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Standard Chartered's first-half pretax profit?
Standard Chartered reported a pretax profit of $4.78 billion for the first half of the year.
How much did StanChart's first-half profit increase by?
StanChart's first-half profit rose by 9% compared to the previous year.
Which regions contributed most to StanChart's revenue?
Asia and Africa contributed most to Standard Chartered's revenue in the first half.
How did StanChart's profit compare to analyst estimates?
StanChart's profit of $4.78 billion outperformed the analyst estimate average of $4.52 billion.

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