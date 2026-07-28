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Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Netflix Overtakes BBC as First TV Choice for UK Viewers, Ofcom Finds

Key Findings from Ofcom's Annual Media Nations Report

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Netflix has edged ahead of the BBC as Britons' first choice when deciding what to watch on television, media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday, with 26% of viewers turning first to the U.S. streaming service compared with 25% for the BBC.

Overview of Viewer Preferences

Here are details from Ofcom's annual Media Nations report:

Competition Among Broadcasters and Streaming Services

• The regulator found ITV was the first choice for 15% of viewers, showing increasing competition for audiences from streaming and online video platforms.

Growth of Broadcaster-Owned Streaming Services

• Viewing of broadcaster-owned streaming services including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 Streaming and 5 rose 9% year-on-year, making them the fastest-growing category of television service.

Subscription Streaming Services Penetration

• Subscription streaming services were present in around 70% of British homes, a figure Ofcom said has largely plateaued after rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditional Broadcaster Viewership Trends

• Around 70% of people in Britain watched content from traditional broadcasters for at least 15 minutes a week in 2025, down from 73% in 2024 and 78% in 2022.

Impact of Major Live Events and Online Platforms

Major Live Events Audience

• Major live events attracted large audiences, with England's World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina on July 15 drawing a peak audience of 24 million across BBC platforms.

YouTube Viewing Statistics

Increase in Daily Viewing Time

• Average daily viewing of YouTube on television sets doubled to 19 minutes per person last year from 9 minutes in 2022, while total viewing across all devices rose to 41 minutes a day from 33 minutes.

Adoption Among Older Audiences

• Among people aged 75 and over, the reach of YouTube on a weekly basis increased to 33% in 2025 from 28% in 2022, which Ofcom said indicated growing adoption among older audiences.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Netflix has become the UK audiences’ top first choice for viewing at 29%, overtaking BBC iPlayer (7%) and aligning with linear TV channels (27%) for adults and teens.(ofcom.org.uk)
  • Subscription VOD (SVoD) presence in British homes has plateaued at around two‑thirds (68%) since 2021, with Netflix remaining the most subscribed-to service and accounting for nearly half of all SVoD viewing.(ofcom.org.uk)
  • While overall broadcaster-owned streaming services (e.g., BBC iPlayer, ITVX) are the fastest-growing category, traditional broadcasters still hold the majority of total video viewing, accounting for 56% in 2024.(ofcom.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which platform is now the top TV viewing choice in the UK?
According to Ofcom, Netflix has edged ahead of the BBC as the first choice for UK television viewers, with 26% choosing Netflix compared to 25% for the BBC.
How have broadcaster-owned streaming services performed?
Broadcaster-owned streaming services like BBC iPlayer and ITVX saw a 9% year-on-year increase in viewership, making them the fastest-growing TV category.
How has YouTube viewership changed in the UK?
Average daily YouTube viewing on TV sets doubled to 19 minutes per person last year, with total viewing across all devices rising to 41 minutes a day.
Are older audiences adopting online video platforms?
Yes, weekly reach of YouTube among people aged 75 and over grew to 33% in 2025 from 28% in 2022, showing increased adoption by older viewers.

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