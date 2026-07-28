Netflix Overtakes BBC as First TV Choice for UK Viewers, Ofcom Finds

Key Findings from Ofcom's Annual Media Nations Report

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Netflix has edged ahead of the BBC as Britons' first choice when deciding what to watch on television, media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday, with 26% of viewers turning first to the U.S. streaming service compared with 25% for the BBC.

Overview of Viewer Preferences

Here are details from Ofcom's annual Media Nations report:

Competition Among Broadcasters and Streaming Services

• The regulator found ITV was the first choice for 15% of viewers, showing increasing competition for audiences from streaming and online video platforms.

Growth of Broadcaster-Owned Streaming Services

• Viewing of broadcaster-owned streaming services including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 Streaming and 5 rose 9% year-on-year, making them the fastest-growing category of television service.

Subscription Streaming Services Penetration

• Subscription streaming services were present in around 70% of British homes, a figure Ofcom said has largely plateaued after rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditional Broadcaster Viewership Trends

• Around 70% of people in Britain watched content from traditional broadcasters for at least 15 minutes a week in 2025, down from 73% in 2024 and 78% in 2022.

Impact of Major Live Events and Online Platforms

Major Live Events Audience

• Major live events attracted large audiences, with England's World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina on July 15 drawing a peak audience of 24 million across BBC platforms.

YouTube Viewing Statistics

Increase in Daily Viewing Time

• Average daily viewing of YouTube on television sets doubled to 19 minutes per person last year from 9 minutes in 2022, while total viewing across all devices rose to 41 minutes a day from 33 minutes.

Adoption Among Older Audiences

• Among people aged 75 and over, the reach of YouTube on a weekly basis increased to 33% in 2025 from 28% in 2022, which Ofcom said indicated growing adoption among older audiences.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Hugh Lawson)