Perpetual Rejects EQT’s $1.78 Billion Bid, Grants Limited Due Diligence
Perpetual’s Response to EQT’s Takeover Proposal
July 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Perpetual said on Wednesday that EQT AB's latest A$2.55 billion ($1.78 billion) takeover proposal was not in the best interests of shareholders, but that it would grant the Swedish buyout firm limited due diligence access as it considers a possible improved offer.
Key Details of the EQT Bid
Here are some more details:
Offer Terms and Premium
• On Monday, EQT offered to pay A$22.50 per Perpetual share in the latest bid, higher than its two earlier offers and a 19% premium to the Perpetual stock's Friday close.
Progression of EQT’s Bids
• EQT has progressively sweetened its offer as it pursues the Australian wealth manager and trust business, with the latest proposal representing a roughly 4% increase from its initial approach.
Market and Company Reactions
• EQT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
Currency Conversion
($1 = 1.4339 Australian dollars)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)