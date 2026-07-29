Perpetual Rejects EQT’s $1.78 Billion Bid, Grants Limited Due Diligence

Perpetual’s Response to EQT’s Takeover Proposal

July 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Perpetual said on Wednesday that EQT AB's latest A$2.55 billion ($1.78 billion) takeover proposal was not in the best interests of shareholders, but that it would grant the Swedish buyout firm limited due diligence access as it considers a possible improved offer.

Key Details of the EQT Bid

Here are some more details:

Offer Terms and Premium

• On Monday, EQT offered to pay A$22.50 per Perpetual share in the latest bid, higher than its two earlier offers and a 19% premium to the Perpetual stock's Friday close.

Progression of EQT’s Bids

• EQT has progressively sweetened its offer as it pursues the Australian wealth manager and trust business, with the latest proposal representing a roughly 4% increase from its initial approach.

Market and Company Reactions

• EQT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 1.4339 Australian dollars)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)