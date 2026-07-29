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Japan quake toll rises to 13 as rescuers haul people from collapsed mall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Japan Earthquake in Kumamoto Kills 13, Major Rescue Efforts Underway

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Kumamoto: Impact, Response, and Ongoing Risks

By Joseph Campbell, Kaori Kaneko and Mariko Katsumura

Immediate Aftermath and Rescue Operations

KUMAMOTO, Japan, July 29 (Reuters) - A 7.1-magnitude earthquake killed at least 13 people near the southern Japanese city of Kumamoto and rescuers are frantically searching for survivors trapped beneath the rubble, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday.

"Even now, there are people waiting to be rescued, and this is a race against time. We will marshal all available resources on the ground to save and rescue as many people as possible," Takaichi told reporters at her office in Tokyo a day after the quake struck, raising the toll from three deaths reported earlier. 

The quake knocked out power to thousands of homes and ruptured roads across the region.

Rescue Efforts at the Shopping Mall

Rescuers pulled eight people from the rubble of a partially collapsed shopping mall early on Wednesday. Two women in their 20s were killed as an apparent explosion of unknown origin ripped the mall apart about an hour after the earthquake.

Authorities are investigating a possible gas explosion, local media reported.

Emergency fire rescue teams, police and army personnel were focusing on areas of the building where calls for help had been received.

The full extent of the disaster remained unclear.

Missing Persons and Injuries

Around 20 to 30 mall workers were unaccounted for on Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK said. Seven people are also missing after a chimney collapsed at a Nippon Paper Industries factory, while four others are seriously injured, a local government official said. Hospitals were reported to be treating dozens of patients.

Evacuations and Warnings

Across the prefecture, which also suffered a deadly earthquake a decade ago, around 260,000 people were instructed to go to evacuation centres, authorities said.

The quake’s epicentre was about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kumamoto City, central Kyushu's largest city with a population of around 700,000.

Authorities have warned residents in the areas that felt the biggest tremors to be on alert for further strong quakes for about a week, as well as for the risk of landslides. 

With more than 36,000 homes still without power, authorities are worried about the risk of heat stroke as temperatures soar to around 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

Hospitals and Emergency Response

Some Hospitals Overstretched

One hospital in Uki city, near the epicentre, said a power outage caused by the earthquake meant it was unable to function. 

"It's become like a field hospital," the head of the administrative department told NHK. Another hospital in the city said it had suspended admissions as it could no longer handle additional emergency cases after accepting 86 injured people following the quake, including three with serious injuries.

Injuries on Public Transport

Several passengers aboard high-speed trains at the time of the quake were also injured, operators said. 

Major Damage to Infrastructure and Businesses

Destruction at Aeon Mall

But it was the Aeon mall, the largest in the prefecture, that was the most eye-catching disaster.

One side of the mall, which houses around 200 stores, was torn away in the blast, exposing steel beams and strewing debris across a parking lot, footage showed.

A spokesperson for mall operator Aeon 8267.T said customers and employees were evacuated right after the initial quake and that the exact cause of the ensuing explosion was unclear. 

Aeon shares fell 1.9% in early trading in Tokyo. The benchmark index was up 0.8%.

Impact on Major Companies

Some major companies with plants in the area including Tokyo Electron, a semiconductor equipment maker, and Honda said they would suspend operations at their plants through Wednesday.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, evacuated workers from its local plant as a precaution after the quake but said it had begun resuming operations late on Tuesday.

Transportation and Road Damage

Some roads were also badly damaged, with large cracks splintering major highways and snarling traffic on Tuesday evening. 

Japan’s Earthquake History and Regional Context

Japan’s Vulnerability to Earthquakes

Located on the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.

Past Earthquakes in Kumamoto

A massive earthquake in Kumamoto 10 years ago killed 275 people and injured a further 2,739, according to an official count, and damaged thousands of buildings including the walls of the city's castle, a top tourist site.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joseph Campbell in Kumamoto, Kaori Kaneko and Mariko Katsumura in Tokyo; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • The tremor rated at Shindo 7 by JMA—the highest intensity—prompted a tsunami advisory, widespread disruptions and fierce aftershocks expected over the coming week (reutersconnect.com).
  • At least 13 people are confirmed dead; rescuers are racing against time amid collapsed structures such as Aeon Mall and a paper factory chimney, with many still unaccounted for (apnews.com).
  • Power cuts affecting tens of thousands, swollen hospitals, suspended transport and soaring temperatures (around 34 °C/93 °F) heighten risks like heatstroke and strain rescue operations (kfgo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Kumamoto earthquake?
At least 13 people were killed following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake near Kumamoto, Japan.
What businesses were affected by the earthquake?
Businesses including Aeon mall, Tokyo Electron, Honda, and TSMC temporarily suspended operations or evacuated workers.
How are rescue efforts progressing in Kumamoto?
Rescuers are focusing on collapsed structures, including malls and factories, searching for survivors and the missing.
What challenges are hospitals facing after the quake?
Hospitals faced power outages, were overstretched, and had to suspend new admissions due to the influx of injured people.
How many people were instructed to evacuate after the earthquake?
Around 260,000 people in the prefecture were instructed to go to evacuation centres by local authorities.

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