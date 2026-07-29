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Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Dollar Holds Steady as Fed Rate Decision and Rising Risks Shape Markets

Market Overview and Currency Movements Amid Fed Decision

By Rae Wee

Safe-Haven Flows and Middle East Tensions Support Dollar

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was perched near a one-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven flows after hostilities flared anew in the Middle East, while traders awaited a key Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the day.

Investor Caution Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

Moves in currencies were largely subdued in early Asian trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's decision, with markets pricing in a 33% chance of a 25-basis-point hike.

Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

Adding to inflation fears, oil prices were back on the rise after the U.S. military said it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles launched by Iran towards U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Impact on Major Currencies

Persistent strength in the dollar left the euro languishing near a one-month low at $1.1386, having fallen 0.3% for the month thus far, while sterling was down 0.06% at $1.3282, near its weakest level since July 1.

Analyst Perspectives on Fed Policy and Dollar Strength

"I still think that the Fed will need more indication on how long the inflation risk is going to play out," said Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG, who expects the Fed to keep interest rates on hold later on Wednesday.

"The U.S. dollar will be relatively strong because of the ongoing uncertainties in the Middle East, but at the same time, if you look at the central bank policies, it does look like the U.S. is in a better position to maintain a hawkish stance, relative to other central banks."

Yen Weakness and Possibility of Intervention

The dollar was firm at 101.43 against its peers and rose a touch against the yen to 163.88, keeping pressure on the weakened Japanese currency which continues to struggle at 40-year lows.

"There is a possibility that the FOMC's policy decision and the Chair's press conference could trigger a further strengthening of the dollar, pushing USD/JPY to 164," said Hirofumi Suzuki, chief FX strategist at SMBC.

"The likelihood of FX intervention appears significant, as Japanese financial authorities have stepped up their warnings. In terms of timing, if the yen depreciates further following the BOJ's Monetary Policy Meeting, that could provide a trigger for intervention."

Other Currency Movements

In other currencies, the Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6973, ahead of the release of domestic inflation figures later in the day.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.09% to $0.5782.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Geopolitical risks—particularly Iran‑U.S. hostilities and missile activity—are bolstering the dollar through safe‑haven demand and rising oil prices, intensifying inflation concerns (richmondfed.org).
  • Market pricing reflects skepticism over a near‑term Fed hike: only ~33 % odds for a 25 bp increase at the upcoming FOMC meeting (ftportfolios.com).
  • A firmer dollar is weighing on the euro, sterling and yen—with euro near one‑month low (~$1.1386), sterling weak (~$1.3282), and USD/JPY around 163.88 prompting intervention speculation (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the U.S. dollar near a one-month high?
The dollar is supported by safe-haven flows due to renewed hostilities in the Middle East and anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
What is the market expecting from the Federal Reserve?
Markets are pricing in a 33% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, with uncertainty surrounding whether the Fed will hold or raise interest rates.
How are other major currencies performing against the dollar?
The euro and sterling are near their monthly lows, while the Japanese yen remains weak, and the Australian and New Zealand dollars show little change.
What factors are influencing currency market moves?
Middle East tensions, rising oil prices, inflation concerns, and expectations around central bank policies are all impacting currency markets.
Could there be Japanese FX intervention soon?
There is a strong likelihood of intervention if the yen weakens further, especially after the upcoming Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting.

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