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Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Zelenskiy Highlights Ukraine's Need for US Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems

Ukraine's Security Requests During Washington Visit

Discussions with U.S. Leadership

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he shared Ukraine's need for anti-ballistic missile systems and interceptors with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. senators during his visit to Washington.

Current Defense Capabilities

Zelenskiy told reporters that Ukraine had drones that could destroy Iranian- and Russian-built drones, but needed more weapons to defend against ballistic missiles.

Urgency for Anti-Ballistic Systems

"The real problem is anti-ballistic systems and anti-ballistic missiles," he said after a meeting with senators at the U.S. Capitol. "And of course, I (shared) what we need."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, writing by Andrea Shalal)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine’s urgent requirement for anti‑ballistic interceptors beyond drone defense measures.
  • He held talks not only with President Trump but also U.S. lawmakers, underscoring bipartisan engagement on Ukraine’s air‑defense needs.
  • Allies, including the U.S. via PURL and European partners, are working to address Ukraine’s critical shortfall in air‑ and missile‑defense—efforts now central to its survival.

Frequently Asked Questions

What military systems did Zelenskiy request from the US?
Zelenskiy requested anti-ballistic missile systems and interceptors during his visit to Washington.
Who did Zelenskiy speak with about Ukraine's defense needs?
He discussed Ukraine's defense needs with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. senators.
Why does Ukraine need more anti-ballistic missile systems?
Ukraine needs more anti-ballistic missile systems to defend against ballistic missiles.
What capability does Ukraine currently have against drones?
Ukraine has drones that can destroy Iranian- and Russian-built drones.
Where did Zelenskiy meet with U.S. lawmakers?
Zelenskiy met with U.S. senators at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

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