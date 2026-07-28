Zelenskiy Highlights Ukraine's Need for US Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems
Ukraine's Security Requests During Washington Visit
Discussions with U.S. Leadership
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he shared Ukraine's need for anti-ballistic missile systems and interceptors with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. senators during his visit to Washington.
Current Defense Capabilities
Zelenskiy told reporters that Ukraine had drones that could destroy Iranian- and Russian-built drones, but needed more weapons to defend against ballistic missiles.
Urgency for Anti-Ballistic Systems
"The real problem is anti-ballistic systems and anti-ballistic missiles," he said after a meeting with senators at the U.S. Capitol. "And of course, I (shared) what we need."
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, writing by Andrea Shalal)