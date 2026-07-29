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Bank of England reviews banks' Asian equity exposure, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England reviews banks' Asian equity exposure, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Bank of England Reviews Banks’ Exposure to Asian Equities via Prime Brokerage

Bank of England's Examination of Prime Brokerage Exposure

Overview of the Review

July 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is examining banks' exposure to Asian equities through prime brokerage businesses in London, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Scope and Focus of the Review

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority has begun a review of lenders' prime brokerage activities in London to assess whether they have built up overly concentrated positions in Asian equities, FT said, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Responses and Verification

Reuters could not verify the report. Bank of England did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours. 

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • The PRA is assessing whether banks have overly concentrated positions in Asian equities via prime brokerage in London, as reported by the FT.
  • This initiative builds on ongoing BoE concerns about risks from leverage, client disclosures, and prime brokerage resilience, highlighted in its July 2026 Financial Stability Report and past thematic reviews.
  • Regulatory focus stems from prior market stress events—such as Archegos and LDI crises—and aligns with PRA priorities like liquidity and counterparty risk in prime brokerage operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bank of England reviewing banks' Asian equity exposure?
The Bank of England is reviewing whether banks have overly concentrated positions in Asian equities through their prime brokerage businesses.
Which authority within the Bank of England is conducting the review?
The review is being conducted by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority.
What type of activities are under review by the BoE?
The BoE is assessing banks’ prime brokerage activities in London related to Asian equities.
Has the Bank of England commented on the review?
As of the report, the Bank of England did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Where was this review first reported?
The review was first reported by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

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