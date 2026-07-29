Bank of England reviews banks' Asian equity exposure, FT reports

Bank of England Reviews Banks’ Exposure to Asian Equities via Prime Brokerage
Bank of England's Examination of Prime Brokerage Exposure
Overview of the Review
July 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is examining banks' exposure to Asian equities through prime brokerage businesses in London, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Scope and Focus of the Review
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority has begun a review of lenders' prime brokerage activities in London to assess whether they have built up overly concentrated positions in Asian equities, FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Responses and Verification
Reuters could not verify the report. Bank of England did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)