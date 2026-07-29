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Exclusive-Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Iran to Receive Chinese Shoulder-Launched Missile Systems in Major Arms Deal

Details and Implications of the Iran-China Missile Systems Agreement

By John Irish and Jonathan Saul

July 29 (Reuters) - Iran is expected to receive within weeks a first shipment out of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters, as it rebuilds its defences amid war with the United States.

The purchase, valued at $60-70 million, is one of Tehran's largest-known efforts to strengthen its short-range air defences since the outbreak of its war with the U.S. and Israel, which exposed gaps in Iran's ability to protect military sites and strategic infrastructure.

The contract covers the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the sources said.

The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company that the sources said was acting as an intermediary between the Iranian side and the Chinese supplier. 

Iran's Need to Rearm and Strengthen Defences

Context and Official Responses

IRAN NEEDS TO REARM AFTER MONTHS OF WAR

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Iran's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

China's Foreign Ministry said: "The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict."

Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang Group, the parent company of Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on Tuesday.

Impact of Recent Conflicts on Iran's Military Capabilities

Iran needs to rearm after months of fighting in which the U.S. and Israel have struck facilities linked to its missile, drone and air-defence programmes, and Tehran responded with barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.

The conflict has highlighted the challenge of defending fixed military and strategic sites against advanced aircraft and precision-guided weapons.

Washington abruptly suspended two weeks of bombardment on Saturday, but President Donald Trump said strikes would resume if negotiations failed to end the five-month-old conflict, which has in theory been in a state of ceasefire since April.

The delivery of hundreds of MANPADS would significantly expand Iran's inventory of short-range air-defence weapons and underscore how military ties with China are deepening.

The sources cautioned that, although the agreement had been signed, delivery schedules, quantities and other implementation details could still change.

Logistics and Delivery of Missile Systems

Planned Routes and International Involvement

Under a plan agreed by the parties, deliveries will initially be by air from Urumqi in western China, then transiting through Pakistan to Iran, according to the sources, who did not clarify whether the transfers would take place by air or by road.

Pakistan’s military public relations wing ISPR said: “Speculations of Pakistan being involved in supply of Air Defence weapons to Iran from China are absolutely concocted and false." A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

China and Iran Explore Land Routes for Delivery

Military Significance of MANPADS

CHINA AND IRAN EXPLORE LAND ROUTES FOR DELIVERY, SOURCES SAY

While Iran has invested heavily in the past two decades in missiles, drones and radar, military experts say portable air-defence systems are important because they can be dispersed quickly, operated by small teams and relocated frequently, making them less vulnerable than fixed air-defence batteries.

International Perspectives on the Deal

A European security source said authorities in his country were aware of several contracts under discussion involving the possible sale of QW-series MANPADS to Iran, including QW-12, QW-18 and QW-19 systems.

A second security source, in the Middle East, said Iran had been seeking to purchase QW-12 and QW-18 missiles, but they were unaware that a deal had already been concluded.

Technical Details of the Missile Systems

The QW-12 and FN-16 are shoulder-fired, infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to engage low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones. Their mobility allows them to be deployed rapidly around military installations, energy infrastructure and other sensitive sites.

Defence analysts regard the QW-12 as less capable than newer QW variants, including the QW-18 and QW-19, but say the systems can still provide an effective layer of short-range protection against drones and low-flying targets.

Overland Routes and Broader Procurement Efforts

Two Western intelligence sources and an Iranian official said Tehran had also explored the use of overland routes to move Chinese military supplies and dual-use components more discreetly and reduce the risk of disruption.

The procurement highlights the Islamic Republic's continuing reliance on a combination of domestic weapons production and foreign suppliers despite years of sanctions and restrictions on defence-related imports.

Reuters previously reported that Iran was close to securing a separate agreement with China to acquire anti-ship cruise missiles, according to people familiar with those negotiations. Reuters could not determine whether the agreement went through.

(Additional reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing, Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Rick Noack in IslamabadWriting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The shipment includes QW‑12 and FN‑16 shoulder-fired air‑defence systems, expanding Iran’s portable anti‑air capabilities.
  • China’s role as supplier through intermediary Zhongqing Baoshang underscores deepening military‑industrial ties despite public denials.
  • The deal reflects Iran’s urgent need to shore up defenses following months of U.S. and Israeli strikes that revealed vulnerabilities, and comes amid wider U.S. intelligence unease about Chinese involvement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of missile systems is Iran purchasing from China?
Iran is purchasing up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers, including QW-12 and FN-16 MANPADS.
How much is Iran's missile deal with China worth?
The missile purchase is valued at between $60 million and $70 million.
Why is Iran buying Chinese missile systems?
Iran is buying the missile systems to rebuild its short-range air defences amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.
How will the missile systems be delivered to Iran?
Initial deliveries are planned by air from Urumqi, western China, transiting through Pakistan to Iran.
Who is acting as the intermediary in the Iran-China missile transaction?
Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company, is acting as the intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier.

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