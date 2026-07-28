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Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Rio Tinto Sees Interim Profit Jump 43% on Strong Commodity Prices

Strong Commodity Prices Drive Significant Profit Growth

First-Half Profit Surges

July 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its first-half profit rose 43%, buoyed by strong commodity prices and higher production across its key commodities.

Underlying Earnings Report

The world's largest iron ore producer reported underlying earnings of $6.85 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with $4.81 billion a year earlier.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying earnings rose to $6.85 bn for H1 ended June 30, up from $4.81 bn a year earlier, a 43% increase (investing.com)
  • Pilbara iron ore sales in Q2 hit 85.3 Mt—up 7% year‑on‑year—contributing to first‑half sales of 157.7 Mt, 5% higher than in 2025 (live.euronext.com)
  • Copper equivalent production rose 3% in H1, powered by a 31% jump in copper from Oyu Tolgoi; lithium output was also robust in Q2, up 20% (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Rio Tinto's first-half profit increase?
Rio Tinto's first-half profit rose by 43% compared to the previous year.
What drove Rio Tinto's profit growth?
Profit growth was driven by strong commodity prices and increased production across key commodities.
What were Rio Tinto's underlying earnings for the first half of the year?
Rio Tinto reported underlying earnings of $6.85 billion for the six months ended June 30.
How does this year's interim profit compare to last year's?
This year's interim profit of $6.85 billion is up from $4.81 billion a year earlier.

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