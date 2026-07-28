Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit

Rio Tinto Sees Interim Profit Jump 43% on Strong Commodity Prices
Strong Commodity Prices Drive Significant Profit Growth
First-Half Profit Surges
July 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its first-half profit rose 43%, buoyed by strong commodity prices and higher production across its key commodities.
Underlying Earnings Report
The world's largest iron ore producer reported underlying earnings of $6.85 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with $4.81 billion a year earlier.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)