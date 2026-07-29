GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Citigroup taps Cristina Mascanzoni as Australia, New Zealand technology lead - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Citigroup taps Cristina Mascanzoni as Australia, New Zealand technology lead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking technology Investments

Citigroup Appoints Mascanzoni as Technology Coverage Lead for Australia, NZ

Citi Strengthens Technology Coverage in Australia and New Zealand

July 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Wednesday it has appointed Cristina Mascanzoni as a director for its Capital Markets and Advisory team and the technology coverage lead for Australia and New Zealand.

Background and Experience of Cristina Mascanzoni

Here are some more details:

Previous Roles and Achievements

• Mascanzoni joins from Goldman Sachs where she oversaw Zip’s equity raise and convertible bond restructuring, Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay’s cross-border sale to Block and the recent strategic review of OFX Group.

Citi's Strategic Focus

• Citi said the appointment reflected its continued investment in technology coverage and its ambition to build a market-leading technology franchise in Australia and New Zealand.

Recent Hires in Technology Investment Banking

• Last week, Citi hired five managing directors for its technology investment banking in the U.S.

(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Cristina Mascanzoni joins Citi from Goldman Sachs, bringing deep experience in leading major tech-sector deals such as Zip’s equity raise and convertible bond restructuring, Afterpay’s cross-border sale to Block, and OFX Group’s strategic review. (investing.com)
  • Her appointment as Australia & New Zealand technology coverage lead signals Citi’s push to deepen its technology investment banking footprint in the region, aligning with recent U.S. hires of five managing directors to bolster global tech coverage. (wmbdradio.com)
  • The move reflects broader industry momentum: Citigroup’s global tech initiatives include leveraging AI across operations (e.g., speeding account openings and legacy system upgrades). This underscores Citi’s dual focus on enhancing client-facing tech advisory capabilities while driving internal technology transformation. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Citigroup's new technology coverage lead for Australia and New Zealand?
Cristina Mascanzoni has been appointed as Citigroup's technology coverage lead for Australia and New Zealand.
What experience does Cristina Mascanzoni bring to Citigroup?
Cristina Mascanzoni previously worked at Goldman Sachs, overseeing deals like Zip’s equity raise and convertible bond restructuring, Afterpay’s cross-border sale to Block, and OFX Group's strategic review.
Why did Citigroup appoint Cristina Mascanzoni?
Citigroup appointed Mascanzoni to bolster its technology coverage and build a leading technology franchise in Australia and New Zealand.
What other recent hires has Citigroup made in technology investment banking?
Last week, Citigroup hired five managing directors for its technology investment banking division in the U.S.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms

Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms

Image for Oil prices rebound by more than $2 a barrel on prospect of tightening US crude supplies

Oil prices rebound by more than $2 a barrel on prospect of tightening US crude supplies

Image for Australia's Perpetual says EQT's $1.78 billion bid not in best interests of shareholders

Australia's Perpetual says EQT's $1.78 billion bid not in best interests of shareholders

Image for Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles

Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles

Image for Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows

Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows

Image for UK's NIESR nudges up growth forecast, warns of persistent inflation

UK's NIESR nudges up growth forecast, warns of persistent inflation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit
Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI's rogue agent compromised an account at a second tech firm, executive says
Exclusive-OpenAI's rogue agent compromised an account at a second tech firm, executive says
Image for UK PM Burnham to set out first steps on social care in speech
UK PM Burnham to set out first steps on social care in speech
Image for Trading Day: A show of resilience  
Trading Day: A show of resilience  
Image for Resilient tourists help US travel firms absorb Middle East shock
Resilient tourists help US travel firms absorb Middle East shock
Image for RWE raises 2027 earnings forecast after strong first-half performance
RWE raises 2027 earnings forecast after strong first-half performance
Image for Russia explores support for Wildberries after Ukrainian drone attacks, sources say
Russia explores support for Wildberries after Ukrainian drone attacks, sources say
Image for European wildfires likely to increase insurance demand, Swiss Re says
European wildfires likely to increase insurance demand, Swiss Re says
Image for Oil prices fall 5% to two-week low on hopes for US-Iran conflict easing
Oil prices fall 5% to two-week low on hopes for US-Iran conflict easing
Image for ASM International forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates on AI demand
ASM International forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates on AI demand
Image for BIS says AI boom risks clouding central banks' inflation signals
BIS says AI boom risks clouding central banks' inflation signals
Image for Shein's US operations under FTC scrutiny
Shein's US operations under FTC scrutiny
View All Finance Posts