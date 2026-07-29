Citigroup Appoints Mascanzoni as Technology Coverage Lead for Australia, NZ
Citi Strengthens Technology Coverage in Australia and New Zealand
July 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Wednesday it has appointed Cristina Mascanzoni as a director for its Capital Markets and Advisory team and the technology coverage lead for Australia and New Zealand.
Background and Experience of Cristina Mascanzoni
Here are some more details:
Previous Roles and Achievements
• Mascanzoni joins from Goldman Sachs where she oversaw Zip’s equity raise and convertible bond restructuring, Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay’s cross-border sale to Block and the recent strategic review of OFX Group.
Citi's Strategic Focus
• Citi said the appointment reflected its continued investment in technology coverage and its ambition to build a market-leading technology franchise in Australia and New Zealand.
Recent Hires in Technology Investment Banking
• Last week, Citi hired five managing directors for its technology investment banking in the U.S.
(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)