Gerresheimer Sells Centor and Packaging Plastics Units to Apax for $1.71B
Major Divestment in Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector
Details of the Transaction
July 29 (Reuters) - German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer said on Wednesday it was selling two of its packaging units to private equity group Apax Funds for €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion) including debt.
Units Involved in the Sale
The sale involves the company's U.S. packaging business Centor and its global Primary Packaging Plastics unit, Gerresheimer said.
Financial Terms and Currency Conversion
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)