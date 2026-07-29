GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany's Gerresheimer to sell two units to Apax for $1.71 billion including debt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany's Gerresheimer to sell two units to Apax for $1.71 billion including debt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Gerresheimer Sells Centor and Packaging Plastics Units to Apax for $1.71B

Major Divestment in Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector

Details of the Transaction

July 29 (Reuters) - German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer said on Wednesday it was selling two of its packaging units to private equity group Apax Funds for €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion) including debt.

Units Involved in the Sale

The sale involves the company's U.S. packaging business Centor and its global Primary Packaging Plastics unit, Gerresheimer said. 

Financial Terms and Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8776 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • The sale involves two units: Centor (U.S. operations) and the Primary Packaging Plastics unit, under Apax Funds for €1.5 billion (~$1.71 billion) including debt (exchange rate €1 = $1.14).
  • Gerresheimer initiated the sale to optimize capital and financing amid an ongoing accounting investigation and delayed 2025 financial results publication.
  • The divestment aligns with its broader transformation strategy to focus on pharma and biotech packaging solutions; it follows earlier strategic moves like separating the Moulded Glass business.

Frequently Asked Questions

What units is Gerresheimer selling to Apax?
Gerresheimer is selling its U.S. packaging business Centor and its global Primary Packaging Plastics unit to Apax Funds.
What is the value of the Gerresheimer and Apax deal?
The deal is valued at €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion), including debt.
Who is acquiring Gerresheimer’s packaging units?
Private equity group Apax Funds is acquiring Gerresheimer’s Centor and Primary Packaging Plastics units.
Where is Gerresheimer based?
Gerresheimer is a German drugs packaging firm based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

Exclusive-Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

Image for Asian stocks stabilise after rout ahead of tech earnings, Fed decision

Asian stocks stabilise after rout ahead of tech earnings, Fed decision

Image for Japan quake toll rises to 13 as rescuers haul people from collapsed mall

Japan quake toll rises to 13 as rescuers haul people from collapsed mall

Image for Citigroup taps Cristina Mascanzoni as Australia, New Zealand technology lead

Citigroup taps Cristina Mascanzoni as Australia, New Zealand technology lead

Image for Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms

Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms

Image for Oil prices rebound by more than $2 a barrel on prospect of tightening US crude supplies

Oil prices rebound by more than $2 a barrel on prospect of tightening US crude supplies

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Australia's Perpetual says EQT's $1.78 billion bid not in best interests of shareholders
Australia's Perpetual says EQT's $1.78 billion bid not in best interests of shareholders
Image for Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles
Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles
Image for Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows
Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows
Image for Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit
Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI's rogue agent compromised an account at a second tech firm, executive says
Exclusive-OpenAI's rogue agent compromised an account at a second tech firm, executive says
Image for UK PM Burnham to set out first steps on social care in speech
UK PM Burnham to set out first steps on social care in speech
Image for Trading Day: A show of resilience  
Trading Day: A show of resilience  
Image for Resilient tourists help US travel firms absorb Middle East shock
Resilient tourists help US travel firms absorb Middle East shock
Image for RWE raises 2027 earnings forecast after strong first-half performance
RWE raises 2027 earnings forecast after strong first-half performance
Image for Russia explores support for Wildberries after Ukrainian drone attacks, sources say
Russia explores support for Wildberries after Ukrainian drone attacks, sources say
Image for European wildfires likely to increase insurance demand, Swiss Re says
European wildfires likely to increase insurance demand, Swiss Re says
Image for Oil prices fall 5% to two-week low on hopes for US-Iran conflict easing
Oil prices fall 5% to two-week low on hopes for US-Iran conflict easing
View All Finance Posts