Caixabank Posts 10% Increase in Q2 2025 Net Profit to €1.63 Billion
Q2 2025 Financial Results Overview
Net Profit Growth Driven by Higher Revenues
MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank said on Wednesday its net profit rose 10.1% in the second quarter from the same period in 2025 thanks to higher revenues and a solid performance from its insurance business.
Comparison with Previous Year
The country's biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of €1.63 billion ($1.86 billion) in the April to June period compared to €1.48 billion in the same period a year ago.
Analyst Expectations
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of €1.55 billion.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona)