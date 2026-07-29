GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Caixabank's Q2 net profit rises 10% from same period in 2025 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Caixabank's Q2 net profit rises 10% from same period in 2025

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Caixabank Posts 10% Increase in Q2 2025 Net Profit to €1.63 Billion

Q2 2025 Financial Results Overview

Net Profit Growth Driven by Higher Revenues

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank said on Wednesday its net profit rose 10.1% in the second quarter from the same period in 2025 thanks to higher revenues and a solid performance from its insurance business.

Comparison with Previous Year

The country's biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of €1.63 billion ($1.86 billion) in the April to June period compared to €1.48 billion in the same period a year ago.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of €1.55 billion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8775 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit of €1.63 billion in Q2 2026, up 10.1% from Q2 2025, above consensus of €1.55 billion (caixabank.com)
  • Insurance business and service revenues are key drivers; Q1’s protection insurance income jumped over 13%, indicating sustained momentum (caixabank.com)
  • Strong commercial activity continues; Q1 2026 net income rose 7% to €1.57 billion, with customer funds and loan book expanding, supporting Q2 performance (caixabank.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Caixabank's Q2 2025 net profit increase?
Caixabank's Q2 net profit increased by 10.1% compared to the same period in 2024.
What was Caixabank's reported net profit for Q2 2025?
Caixabank reported a net profit of €1.63 billion ($1.86 billion) for Q2 2025.
What factors contributed to Caixabank's profit growth?
The rise in Caixabank's net profit was driven by higher revenues and strong performance in its insurance business.
Did Caixabank's Q2 results meet analyst expectations?
Caixabank's results exceeded analyst expectations, who predicted a net profit of €1.55 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bank of England reviews banks' Asian equity exposure, FT reports

Bank of England reviews banks' Asian equity exposure, FT reports

Image for StanChart first-half profit rises 9%

StanChart first-half profit rises 9%

Image for Pressure mounts on Germany's Merz after fractious reshuffle

Pressure mounts on Germany's Merz after fractious reshuffle

Image for Wildfire response must evolve to keep pace with climate change, EU says

Wildfire response must evolve to keep pace with climate change, EU says

Image for US, Saudis attack Iran-backed groups in Iraq, threatening to intensify conflict

US, Saudis attack Iran-backed groups in Iraq, threatening to intensify conflict

Image for Germany's Gerresheimer to sell two units to Apax for $1.71 billion including debt

Germany's Gerresheimer to sell two units to Apax for $1.71 billion including debt

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say
Exclusive-Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say
Image for Asian stocks stabilise after rout ahead of tech earnings, Fed decision
Asian stocks stabilise after rout ahead of tech earnings, Fed decision
Image for Japan quake toll rises to 13 as rescuers haul people from collapsed mall
Japan quake toll rises to 13 as rescuers haul people from collapsed mall
Image for Citigroup taps Cristina Mascanzoni as Australia, New Zealand technology lead
Citigroup taps Cristina Mascanzoni as Australia, New Zealand technology lead
Image for Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms
Dollar holds steady as Fed decision looms
Image for Oil prices rebound by more than $2 a barrel on prospect of tightening US crude supplies
Oil prices rebound by more than $2 a barrel on prospect of tightening US crude supplies
Image for Australia's Perpetual says EQT's $1.78 billion bid not in best interests of shareholders
Australia's Perpetual says EQT's $1.78 billion bid not in best interests of shareholders
Image for Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles
Zelenskiy says he told Trump, senators that Ukraine needs anti-ballistic systems, missiles
Image for Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows
Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows
Image for Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit
Mining major Rio Tinto logs 43% rise in interim profit
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI's rogue agent compromised an account at a second tech firm, executive says
Exclusive-OpenAI's rogue agent compromised an account at a second tech firm, executive says
Image for UK PM Burnham to set out first steps on social care in speech
UK PM Burnham to set out first steps on social care in speech
View All Finance Posts