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Pressure mounts on Germany's Merz after fractious reshuffle - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pressure mounts on Germany's Merz after fractious reshuffle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Europe Elections

Chancellor Merz Faces Pressure as Cabinet Reshuffle Divides Germany's Conservatives

Political Turmoil and Rising Far-Right Threat in Germany

By Andreas Rinke

Intensifying Pressure on Chancellor Merz

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Pressure is intensifying on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a cabinet reshuffle that sparked anger in his own ranks and put a spotlight on his government's competence as it battles to fend off a far-right surge at state elections in September.

His conservative lawmakers will vote on Wednesday to elect Merz's pick of Thorsten Frei as their new parliamentary faction chief. While normally a formality, a tighter-than-expected vote could put attention back on Merz after days of wrangling. 

CDU/CSU Bloc Trails in Polls

After a testing first year in office, Merz's CDU/CSU bloc is trailing in the polls behind the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and faces the prospect of the AfD gaining power for the first time at state level in September. 

Frei will have a key role as a point person to coordinate with the centre-left Social Democrats, the junior ally in the ruling coalition, to push reforms Merz has promised to revive growth in Europe's largest economy.

Merz's Popularity and Party Sentiment

Merz's personal popularity is in the doldrums, according to a poll by broadcasting group RTL/ntv published on Tuesday, with only 15% of respondents satisfied with his performance, and only 49% of his own party's supporters happy with him. 

The AfD has also for the first time overtaken the conservatives on perceptions of competence and ability to solve Germany's problems, the poll said. 

"The events of the past week have significantly damaged Merz's standing within the CDU," a member of the CDU federal executive board told Reuters. 

For his part, Merz predicted the storm would pass by September, when parliament reconvenes and his choice of new ministers is due to be sworn in.

"I assume that tempers will have cooled somewhat by September," Merz said.

Contrast with Angela Merkel

His situation contrasts with that of his conservative predecessor and one-time political rival, Angela Merkel, who outshone her party in opinion polls during her 16 years as chancellor. 

Cabinet Reshuffle and Its Fallout

AFD Pulls Ahead

The reshuffle was sparked by the abrupt resignation of party heavyweight Jens Spahn over a decision to have a child through surrogacy abroad after supporting a ban on the practice in Germany. Merz picked his chief of staff Frei to succeed Spahn, while making Health Minister Nina Warken chief of staff. 

Further Cabinet Changes

But he also made other changes. Patrick Schnieder was sacked as Transport Minister, sparking anger from conservatives in his home state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

In a leaked letter, conservative lawmakers in the state's legislature declined to meet Merz, saying such a meeting "requires a minimum level of mutual trust and respect".

Short-Term Outlook for Merz

In the short term, Merz's job appears to be safe, given the lack of viable alternatives, and the exit of Spahn removed one of his likely challengers.

AfD's Surge and Upcoming Elections

The AfD tops national polls at 27%, ahead of the conservatives at 21%, their lowest score since last year's federal elections. There are elections in the eastern states of Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in September that the AfD, particularly strong in the poorer former East Germany, hopes will help pave the way for national success.

The AfD has gained popularity with a hard line on migration, an issue that came to the fore after a deadly attack on the Berlin Pride on the weekend. The suspect, who was shot dead by police, was described by authorities as a German citizen of Lebanese background who had pledged allegiance to the militant group Islamic State.

Internal Dissent and AfD's Response

The AfD has also seized on the dissent over the reshuffle. Tino Sorge, the junior health minister, reacted angrily after also losing his job, saying Merz had announced it to the media before telling Sorge personally. Sorge is from Saxony-Anhalt.

AfD co-chief Tino Chrupalla said on X that in Sorge's case, Merz "is not only dismissing a proven policy expert; he is also removing an East German from the government," accusing Merz of "cold and unjust" treatment.

(Reporting by Andreas RinkeWriting by Matthias WilliamsEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong displeasure in CDU ranks over reshuffle threatens Merz’s authority
  • RTL/ntv poll shows only 15 % approval for Merz, AfD surpasses Union on competence (27 % vs 21 %) (media.rtl.com)
  • Jens Spahn’s resignation over surrogacy scandal destabilizes the party but removes a potential challenger (fidelity.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is pressure mounting on Chancellor Friedrich Merz?
Pressure is growing on Merz due to a fractious cabinet reshuffle that caused internal party anger and cast doubt on his leadership as the AfD gains momentum before September elections.
What sparked the latest reshuffle in the German government?
The reshuffle was triggered by Jens Spahn's resignation after controversy over surrogacy, prompting Merz to promote Thorsten Frei and make other significant cabinet changes.
How are Merz's approval ratings affected by recent events?
Merz's popularity has dropped, with only 15% of the public and 49% of his own party supporters approving of his performance, according to recent polls.

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