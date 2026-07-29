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UBS reports Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion, beating expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS reports Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion, beating expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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UBS Reports $2.8 Billion Net Profit in Q2 2024, Exceeding Analyst Forecasts

UBS Group Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview

Net Profit Surpasses Expectations

Analyst Estimates and Actual Performance

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - UBS Group on Wednesday reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.8 billion in the second quarter, which compares with an average estimate of $2.39 billion in a company-provided poll of analysts.

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Writing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • UBS’s Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion exceeded analysts’ average forecast of $2.39 billion (ubs.com).
  • The result reflects continued momentum in core businesses like investment banking and wealth management, similar to Q1’s strong trading-driven growth (ubs.com).
  • The bank remains focused on integration-related efficiencies and shareholder returns, aligning with its broader strategy through 2026 (ubs.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was UBS's net profit in Q2?
UBS reported a net profit of $2.8 billion in the second quarter.
How did UBS's Q2 net profit compare to analyst expectations?
UBS beat analyst estimates, reporting $2.8 billion compared to an expected $2.39 billion.
Where is UBS headquartered?
UBS is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Who reported and wrote the news on UBS's Q2 results?
The article was reported by Ariane Luthi and written by Miranda Murray.

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