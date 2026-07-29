UBS Reports $2.8 Billion Net Profit in Q2 2024, Exceeding Analyst Forecasts
UBS Group Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview
Net Profit Surpasses Expectations
Analyst Estimates and Actual Performance
ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - UBS Group on Wednesday reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.8 billion in the second quarter, which compares with an average estimate of $2.39 billion in a company-provided poll of analysts.
Reporting and Attribution
(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Writing by Miranda Murray)