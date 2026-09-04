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Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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EU Proposes New Rules to Restrict Airbnb and Short-Term Rentals in Europe

Overview of the European Commission's Proposal on Short-Term Rentals

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies face new restrictions as the European Union seeks to tackle a shortage of affordable housing in tourism hotspots, according to a European Commission proposal seen by Reuters.

The EU is seeking to harmonise rules across Europe after authorities in cities including Paris, Barcelona and Venice cracked down on Airbnb.

Residents, especially young Europeans hit hardest by the housing crisis due to the surge in short-term holiday rentals, have also taken to the streets to protest.

Legislative Process and Timeline

European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera will present the Affordable Housing Act on September 9, which will then need to be debated by EU countries and European Parliament in the coming months before it can become law.

Defining a Housing Squeeze

Criteria for Housing Stress

HOW TO DEFINE A HOUSING SQUEEZE

The proposal sets out criteria for determining what constitutes a housing squeeze that would justify curbs on short-term rentals.

Assessment Methods

Authorities "should assess housing stress in the area concerned on the basis of the price-to-income ratio and its growth across time together with other indicators that allow to demonstrate that housing stress is unlikely to ease in the future," the draft said. 

"The price-to-income ratio measures the affordability of housing by comparing the cost of acquiring a dwelling with the earnings of the household or population that is expected to purchase it," it said.

It said authorities should also assess population growth and housing supply and demand trends and that any measure should be non-discriminatory, proportionate and in the public interest.

Proposed Regulatory Measures

The proposal said quantitative caps in areas facing a housing crunch or grandfathering rules, which allow those already operating to continue to abide by existing regulations, could be more appropriate than a ban on acquisitions or use of property.

Industry Response and Previous Regulations

Lobbying and Industry Concerns

Lobbying group CCIA, whose members include Airbnb, said the Commission should monitor national and local restrictions and resist disproportionate curbs.

"Without enforceable proportionality checks, the Affordable Housing Act would serve no one well, not the homeowners who let a room to help make ends meet, not the regions and industries that live from tourism," it said in a statement. 

Recent Regulatory Developments

The Affordable Housing Act follows the EU short-term rental data regulation, which took effect in May this year and requires short-term rental companies to share data with governments across Europe so they can monitor listings and flag non-compliant ones.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed Affordable Housing Act would allow national and local authorities to impose proportionate restrictions on short‑term rentals and non‑primary residence acquisitions in areas defined as housing‑stressed, using indicators like price‑to‑income ratios and supply‑demand metrics (euractiv.com).
  • The Commission highlights that rentals of one’s primary residence are exempt, differentiating between casual hosts and professional multi‑property operators who remove housing from long‑term supply (euronews.com).
  • This legislative push builds on the May 2026 EU STR Data Regulation requiring platforms to share listing data and registers, aimed at empowering authorities with transparency to enforce proportional measures (eur-lex.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU proposing new short-term rental rules?
The EU aims to address housing shortages in popular tourism hotspots by introducing new restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies.
What criteria define a housing squeeze under the proposed EU rules?
A housing squeeze is based on the price-to-income ratio, population growth, housing supply and demand trends, and whether housing stress is likely to ease.
What could local authorities do under the new EU proposal?
Authorities could set quantitative caps or implement grandfathering rules rather than impose outright bans on short-term rentals.
How do short-term rental companies currently share data with governments?
Since May, EU rules require short-term rental platforms to share listing data with local governments to monitor compliance.
When will the Affordable Housing Act be presented?
European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera will present the Affordable Housing Act on September 9.

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