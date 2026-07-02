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Spain's amnesty drive brings 600,000 migrants into formal economy during application review - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's amnesty drive brings 600,000 migrants into formal economy during application review

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Spain's Amnesty Drive Enables Over 600,000 Migrants to Join Formal Economy

Overview of Spain's Migrant Amnesty Initiative

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Some 609,737 of the 1.17 million migrants in Spain who applied for legal status in its recent amnesty drive have obtained temporary work permits, government officials said on Thursday, enabling them to start work in the formal economy while their applications are under review.

Eligibility and Application Process

The drive, which grants a one-year renewable residence permit to undocumented migrants who have lived in Spain for at least five months before the end of 2025 and have no criminal record, was open for applications from April 16 to June 30.

Key Requirements

  • Applicants must have resided in Spain for at least five months before the end of 2025.
  • No criminal record is required.
  • Application window: April 16 to June 30.

Application Statistics and Demographics

Further details, provided on Thursday by Secretary of State for Migration Pilar Cancela and Secretary of State for Social Security Borja Suárez, included:

Number of Applications and Permits Granted

  • The total number of applications was more than double the government's initial estimate of 500,000, with most stemming from Latin American countries.
  • Applicants are granted a temporary work permit while their applications are being processed.
  • Of the 609,737 people granted temporary work permits so far, about 160,000 had secured formal employment by June 30, the officials said.
  • 11,000 people have so far been granted their one-year residence permit.

Demographic Breakdown

  • Around 81% of undocumented migrants who applied for legal status are under the age of 45, and 57% of applicants are men.

Government and Business Collaboration

Sector Partnerships

  • The government is partnering with businesses in construction, tourism, transport and care sectors to help match migrants with jobs.
Impact on the Spanish Economy
  • Integration of migrants into formal employment sectors is expected to boost economic growth and address labor shortages.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • About 609,737 migrants have received temporary work permits pending review, enabling formal employment.
  • Applications—more than double the government’s estimate—have exceeded 1.17 million, highlighting strong demand.
  • Economic context: Spain’s economy relies on migrant labor to sustain growth and counter demographic decline.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many migrants applied for Spain's recent amnesty drive?
A total of 1.17 million migrants applied for legal status in Spain's recent amnesty drive.
How many migrants have received temporary work permits under the scheme?
609,737 migrants have obtained temporary work permits during the processing of their applications.
What are the main eligibility criteria for the amnesty drive?
Applicants must have lived in Spain for at least five months before the end of 2025 and have no criminal record.
Which sectors is the Spanish government partnering with to employ migrants?
The government is collaborating with construction, tourism, transport, and care sectors.
What percentage of applicants are under the age of 45?
About 81% of undocumented migrants who applied are under the age of 45.

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