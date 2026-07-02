Spain's Amnesty Drive Enables Over 600,000 Migrants to Join Formal Economy

Overview of Spain's Migrant Amnesty Initiative

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Some 609,737 of the 1.17 million migrants in Spain who applied for legal status in its recent amnesty drive have obtained temporary work permits, government officials said on Thursday, enabling them to start work in the formal economy while their applications are under review.

Eligibility and Application Process

The drive, which grants a one-year renewable residence permit to undocumented migrants who have lived in Spain for at least five months before the end of 2025 and have no criminal record, was open for applications from April 16 to June 30.

Key Requirements

Applicants must have resided in Spain for at least five months before the end of 2025.

No criminal record is required.

Application window: April 16 to June 30.

Application Statistics and Demographics

Further details, provided on Thursday by Secretary of State for Migration Pilar Cancela and Secretary of State for Social Security Borja Suárez, included:

Number of Applications and Permits Granted

The total number of applications was more than double the government's initial estimate of 500,000, with most stemming from Latin American countries.

Applicants are granted a temporary work permit while their applications are being processed.

Of the 609,737 people granted temporary work permits so far, about 160,000 had secured formal employment by June 30, the officials said.

11,000 people have so far been granted their one-year residence permit.

Demographic Breakdown

Around 81% of undocumented migrants who applied for legal status are under the age of 45, and 57% of applicants are men.

Government and Business Collaboration

Sector Partnerships

The government is partnering with businesses in construction, tourism, transport and care sectors to help match migrants with jobs.

Impact on the Spanish Economy

Integration of migrants into formal employment sectors is expected to boost economic growth and address labor shortages.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Louise Heavens)