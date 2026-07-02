Belgium Plans €3.1 Billion NASAMS & Skyranger Defence Systems Purchase

Belgium's Defence Procurement Strategy and Details

Overview of the Planned Purchases

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - Belgium is planning to buy 10 advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS) launchers from Kongsberg and 20 Skyranger short-range air defence systems from Rheinmetall for a total price of 3.1 billion euros, a Belgian official told Reuters on Thursday.

Approval Process and Announcement Timeline

The plans, which are subject to approval from Belgium's council of ministers this week, could be announced at a NATO summit in Ankara next week, the official said.

Procurement Method and Framework

Belgium aims to make both purchases using Dutch framework contracts in order to move faster, the official added.

Financial Details

The official did not provide a breakdown of the costs.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)