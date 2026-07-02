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Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Defence Markets

Belgium Plans €3.1 Billion NASAMS & Skyranger Defence Systems Purchase

Belgium's Defence Procurement Strategy and Details

Overview of the Planned Purchases

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - Belgium is planning to buy 10 advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS) launchers from Kongsberg and 20 Skyranger short-range air defence systems from Rheinmetall for a total price of 3.1 billion euros, a Belgian official told Reuters on Thursday.

Approval Process and Announcement Timeline

The plans, which are subject to approval from Belgium's council of ministers this week, could be announced at a NATO summit in Ankara next week, the official said.

Procurement Method and Framework

Belgium aims to make both purchases using Dutch framework contracts in order to move faster, the official added.

Financial Details

The official did not provide a breakdown of the costs.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgium aims to rapidly bolster both medium‑ and short‑range air defence with a €3.1 billion package for NASAMS and Skyrangers.
  • Procurement hinges on joint Dutch framework contracts to accelerate acquisition and may be announced during the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7–8.
  • This move complements Belgium’s ongoing layered defence build‑up, including prior deals for Mistral 3, Piorun MANPADS and AMRAAM integration with F‑35 capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Belgium plan to spend on NASAMS and Skyranger systems?
Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and Skyranger air defence systems.
Which companies are supplying the NASAMS and Skyranger systems to Belgium?
Kongsberg will supply the NASAMS launchers and Rheinmetall will provide the Skyranger systems.
How many units is Belgium planning to purchase?
Belgium intends to buy 10 NASAMS launchers and 20 Skyranger air defence systems.
When could the announcement of the purchase be made?
The official announcement could be made at a NATO summit in Ankara next week, pending approval.
How does Belgium plan to expedite the procurement process?
Belgium plans to use Dutch framework contracts to speed up the purchasing process.

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