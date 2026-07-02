Germany Pushes for Increased Cyber Powers for Spy Agencies Amid Rising Threats

Germany's Intelligence Reform: Expanding Cyber Capabilities

By Markus Wacket

Background: Post-War Intelligence Limits

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Germany plans to give its spy agencies powers to hack, disrupt and deceive foreign attackers in a major overhaul of post-war intelligence limits, aiming to harden its response to growing cyber and hybrid threats, according to a draft law seen by Reuters.

German spy agencies are more tightly regulated than many foreign services and have mostly been limited to watching and reporting. After World War Two, lawmakers wanted to stop any security body from becoming too powerful inside the state.

Motivation for Reform

The reform is a response to what Berlin sees as increased risks linked to Russia, with the services seeking the ability to act as well as observe.

Legal and Operational Changes

The proposed overhaul would rewrite the legal basis for the domestic security agency and foreign intelligence service and create a single framework for covert operations, especially online.

New Threat Categories and Powers

The interior ministry plan introduces new threat categories that unlock graduated powers, from basic monitoring to "particularly serious" surveillance.

For the first time, the services would be able to interfere with attackers' infrastructure or deliberately spread targeted false information.

Expanded Cyber Operations

In cyberspace, the services could, under strict thresholds, break into attackers' IT systems, copy or delete data, and disable tools used in campaigns by foreign states, including during specific threat situations such as large-scale cyber operations.

The draft also sets new rules for the use of state spyware for online searches and so-called source telecommunications surveillance.

Impact on Private Sector and Oversight

Obligations for Companies

Telecoms, digital platforms, transport operators and financial intermediaries would face binding, secret disclosure orders, backed by fines of up to €1 million and on-site inspections, the draft says.

Informant Rules and Age Exceptions

Rules on the use of confidential informants are spelled out in more detail, with exceptions that could allow the deployment of people as young as 16 to help uncover the gravest threats.

Creation of an Independent Control Council

A new top-level watchdog, the Independent Control Council, would replace the current fragmented oversight bodies. It would combine wiretap approval and data-protection control, and must pre-clear the most intrusive measures, including long-term undercover deployments and home surveillance.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by William Maclean)