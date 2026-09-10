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Finance

Rocket maker Avio's first-half core profit grows as US growth comes into focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Aerospace Earnings

Avio’s H1 Core Profit Climbs 7.3% as US Growth and Production Ramp Up

Avio’s Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion

First-Half Earnings and Revenue Growth

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian rocket maker Avio said on Thursday its first-half adjusted core earnings rose 7.3% from a year earlier, as it pursues its expansion in the United States and ramps up launcher production.

US Expansion and Financing

Avio is currently setting up a solid rocket motor facility in Virginia and selling a minority stake to private equity firm Advent International to finance its US operation.

Key Financial Highlights

• Net revenue rose 17.5% to €276.0 million, driven by increased production for its Vega-C launchers and Ariane 6 boosters.

• Order backlog stood at €2.05 billion at the end of June, down 5.4% compared to the figure seen at December end.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Plans

• CEO Giulio Ranzo said during a conference call that some of the cash gained in its stake sale to Advent could also be deployed for M&A deals in the United States, to hasten its production ramp-up.

• Design of the Virginia plant is moving forward and a ground-breaking ceremony is set for the end of September, according to slides published during the call.

Market Reaction

• Shares closed at 2.7% following the publication of the results, paring losses after falling as much as 9.5%.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Susan Fenton and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted core earnings rose 7.3% as US growth plans gain traction
  • Net revenue up 17.5% to €276 million driven by increased Vega‑C and Ariane 6 output
  • Order backlog at €2.05 billion down 5.4%, but US expansion funded by Advent stake and new Virginia facility

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Avio's first-half adjusted core earnings grow year-on-year?
Avio's first-half adjusted core earnings rose by 7.3% compared to the previous year.
What is driving Avio's revenue growth?
Increased production for Vega-C launchers and Ariane 6 boosters drove a 17.5% rise in net revenue.
What US expansion steps is Avio taking?
Avio is setting up a solid rocket motor facility in Virginia and selling a minority stake to Advent International to finance US operations.
What is Avio's current order backlog?
At the end of June, Avio's order backlog stood at €2.05 billion, down 5.4% from December.
How will Avio use the proceeds from its stake sale to Advent International?
Some of the cash from the stake sale may be used for M&A deals in the United States to accelerate production ramp-up.

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