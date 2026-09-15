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SpaceX targets first Starship orbital test on September 22 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SpaceX targets first Starship orbital test on September 22

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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SpaceX Prepares for First Starship Orbital Test and Starlink V3 Deployment

Overview of the Upcoming Starship Orbital Test and Starlink V3 Deployment

Mission Timeline and Objectives

Sept 15 (Reuters) - SpaceX said on Tuesday it was preparing to launch its next Starship flight test as soon as September 22, a mission expected to send the vehicle into orbit for the first time and deploy Starlink V3 satellites.

Significance of the 14th Test Flight

Starship's 14th test flight would mark a major leap in the rocket's development over its last test in July, which flew a suborbital trajectory that took the spacecraft into space before returning it to Earth without completing an orbit.

Orbital Milestone and Starlink V3 Deployment

The company plans to place Starship into orbit around Earth, a milestone that would allow it to test the vehicle over a longer-duration flight and deploy the first batch of Starlink V3 satellites.

Flight Details and Regulatory Approval

Mission Duration and Trajectory

The mission, pending regulatory approval, is expected to last nearly 10 hours, with Starship flying about 275 km above Earth and completing about six orbits before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile.

Booster and Reusability Testing

Launch and Recovery Procedures

SpaceX plans to test the booster's launch, separation, boostback and splashdown procedures, advancing the company toward its goal of a fully reusable orbital launch system.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • This orbital test (Flight 14) will mark Starship’s first deployment of satellites into stable low Earth orbit and significantly advance its development toward reusability and operational status
  • Starlink V3 satellites feature major technological upgrades—1 Tbps downlink capacity, 160 Gbps uplink, and laser inter‑satellite links—delivering ~20× the capacity per launch compared to Falcon 9 V2 satellites
  • The mission demonstrates progress in Starship’s integration into SpaceX’s broader satellite deployment strategy, backed by prior suborbital test success in July deploying V3 prototypes

Frequently Asked Questions

When is SpaceX's first Starship orbital test scheduled?
SpaceX is targeting September 22 for its first Starship orbital test flight, pending regulatory approval.
What will the Starship orbital test accomplish?
The flight aims to send Starship into orbit for the first time and deploy the first batch of Starlink V3 satellites.
How long is the Starship orbital test expected to last?
The mission is expected to last nearly 10 hours, with Starship completing about six orbits.
What are SpaceX's goals with this Starship test flight?
SpaceX intends to test orbital launch, separation, boostback, and splashdown for future reusability.
Where will Starship splash down after the orbital test?
After completing its orbits, Starship will splash down in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile.

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