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French central bank trims growth outlook as demand softens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French central bank trims growth outlook as demand softens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Economic Outlook France Inflation

Bank of France Lowers Growth Outlook as Energy and Demand Weigh on Economy

Bank of France Economic Forecasts and Key Drivers

Sluggish Growth and Revised Forecasts

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France faces sluggish growth this year as consumers rein in spending and businesses hold back investment over uncertainty about energy prices, public finances and geopolitical tensions, the central bank said on Tuesday, trimming its outlook.

The Bank of France lowered its 2026 growth forecast to 0.4% from 0.5% in June after activity in the euro zone's second-biggest economy stalled in the first half of the year.

Domestic Demand and Export Trends

While exports continue to benefit from resilient global trade, consumer and business caution are weighing on domestic demand as higher interest rates make financing more difficult, the central bank said in its quarterly outlook.

Government and INSEE Forecast Adjustments

In preparation for its 2027 budget, the government lowered its 2026 forecast on Friday to 0.5% from 0.7%, which followed a downgrade by the national statistics office INSEE on Thursday to 0.4% from 0.7% previously.

Inflation, Purchasing Power, and Future Growth

Household Purchasing Power and Inflation

The central bank said household purchasing power would contract this year as wages fail to keep pace with higher inflation triggered by the energy price shock, before returning to growth in 2027 and 2028.

Growth and Inflation Projections

Growth Outlook for 2027 and 2028

It forecast growth to pick up to 0.9% in 2027 and 1.2% in 2028 as household purchasing power improves, energy price pressures ease and exports continue to support the economy.

Risks and Downside Scenarios

The Bank of France warned that risks remained tilted to the downside with the conflict in the Middle East still the biggest source of uncertainty because of its impact on oil and gas prices. Under a more adverse scenario, growth would slow sharply and turn slightly negative in 2027.

Inflation and Unemployment Estimates

The central bank forecast inflation would reach 2.3% this year, down from 2.5% in June, before easing in 2027 to 1.9% (1.7% in June) and further to 1.6% in 2028 (1.7% in June).

It estimated that unemployment would reach 8.4% by the end of the year and average 8.3% next year before slipping in 2028 to 8.0%.

Monthly Survey and Short-Term Growth

Separately, the Bank of France said its monthly survey of 8,500 executives suggested the economy was set to grow 0.1% in the third quarter from the previous three months when growth was flat.

(Reporting by Leigh ThomasEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Growth forecast for 2026 trimmed to 0.5%, down from 0.9% earlier projections and government’s 0.7%
  • Domestic demand dragged down by rising energy prices, inflation eroding purchasing power, and business caution
  • Modest rebound expected with 0.9% growth in 2027 and 1.2% in 2028, risks skewed to downside amid geopolitical and fiscal uncertainty

Frequently Asked Questions

How will French household purchasing power change?
Household purchasing power is expected to contract in 2024 as wages lag behind inflation, but is forecast to return to growth in 2027 and 2028.
What are the inflation projections for France?
The central bank forecasts French inflation will reach 2.3% in 2024, ease to 1.9% in 2027, and fall further to 1.6% in 2028.
What are the main risks to the French economic outlook?
The biggest downside risk comes from potential impacts of the Middle East conflict on oil and gas prices, which could further slow growth.

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