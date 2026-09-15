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Radiant World sues Glencore for $2 billion, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Radiant World sues Glencore for $2 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals File $2 Billion Lawsuit Against Glencore

Details and Background of the Lawsuit

Lawsuit Filing and Claims

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals have filed a lawsuit against London-listed miner Glencore in Singapore claiming $2 billion in damages, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior executive at the group of companies.

Sapphire Minmetals, which used to be part of Radiant World, was joining forces with the Singapore-based iron ore trader for the claim, the trading firm's chairman, Rakesh Sethi, told Bloomberg News.

Legal and Financial Complications

Asset Freeze and Fraud Allegations

Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals are subject to a London court order freezing up to $499 million in assets after a Jefferies-managed fund alleged they used fake iron ore invoices in a scheme to defraud it, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Glencore's Response

Glencore referred Reuters to a statement issued earlier on Tuesday when asked for comment.

The miner said it had confirmed evidence that Radiant World and associated companies sent falsified invoices, contracts and fabricated emails purporting to be from Glencore personnel to several financial institutions.

Glencore also said it had incurred losses and been exposed to risks through its dealings with the companies and would pursue appropriate action.

Ongoing Scrutiny and Company Statements

Additional Media Reports

Sapphire Minmetals has also drawn scrutiny over invoices, according to media reports.

Disputed Claims and Business Termination

Claims and Counterclaims

Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals said they hold significant claims against Glencore. The miner dismissed the claims as "without merit", adding that it would contest them vigorously.

End of Business Relations

In August, Glencore said it had stopped all business and exited all obligations with Radiant World.

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • The lawsuit, reported by Bloomberg and cited by Reuters on September 15, 2026, seeks US$2 billion in damages from London-listed miner Glencore.
  • Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals are already subject to a UK court freezing order for up to US$499 million after being accused of using fake iron ore invoices to defraud a Jefferies-managed fund (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • Glencore denies the claims, calling them “without merit,” and says it uncovered falsified invoices, contracts, and fabricated emails. It says it has ceased all related business and will contest the lawsuit vigorously (news.bloomberglaw.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals suing Glencore?
Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals are suing Glencore for $2 billion in damages, alleging significant claims against the miner.
What is the basis of the legal dispute between these companies?
The dispute involves allegations of fake iron ore invoices and fraud, with both Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals subject to a London court asset freeze.
How did Glencore respond to the lawsuit?
Glencore dismissed the claims as 'without merit', noted falsified invoices and contracts, and stated it would contest the claims vigorously.
Where was the lawsuit filed?
The lawsuit was filed in Singapore.
What action has Glencore taken regarding business with Radiant World?
In August, Glencore announced it had stopped all business and exited all obligations with Radiant World.

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