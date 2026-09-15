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Russia says US acknowledgement of orbital arms ignores space conflict consequences - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says US acknowledgement of orbital arms ignores space conflict consequences

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Space Policy

Russia Criticizes US Acknowledgment of Orbital Weapons, Warns of Space Conflict

Escalating Tensions Over Space-Based Weapons

Russia's Response to US Orbital Weapons Admission

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the U.S. acknowledgement that Washington had deployed orbital weapons ignored the possible consequences of a conflict and threatened long-term stability in space-based activity.

"In pursuit of its narrow self-interests, Washington is ready to completely ignore the catastrophic consequences for humanity of any armed conflict in orbit," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on the ministry website.

Risks to Space Exploration and Socio-Economic Processes

Zakharova said the presence of U.S. weapons in space risks the prospects for space exploration.

"Colossal risks are created for numerous socio-economic processes on Earth and people's well-being directly depends on them," she said.

US Official's Statement and International Reactions

U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told a conference near Washington, D.C., on Monday that the United States possessed "on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action." 

The statement was the strongest admission by a U.S. official of American weapons in space amid rising space tensions with Russia and China.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

Zakharova described the acknowledgement as part of attempts to "distract world attention from the U.S.' own aggressive strivings in terms of space," including "absurd" accusations that Moscow was developing anti-satellite weapons.

Critique of Western Policies and Moratoriums

"The moratorium on testing ... anti-satellite missiles promoted by the so-called 'collective West' is laden with hypocrisy, as in reality it does not affect the use of weapons that the U.S. already has and does not apply to other types of anti-satellite systems that Washington is seeking to develop," she said.  

Russian Initiatives at the United Nations

Zakharova said resolutions co-authored by Russia on barring deployment of space-based weapons and transparency in using space would be presented to the U.N. General Assembly next month.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia criticizes U.S. disclosure of on‑orbit weapons as ignoring long‑term consequences and undermining space stability
  • Moscow frames Washington’s stance as hypocritical, especially given U.S. accusations against Russia regarding anti‑satellite systems
  • Russia plans to push UN General Assembly resolutions next month seeking prohibition of space‑based weapons and greater transparency

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia say about US space weapons?
Russia criticized the US for acknowledging the deployment of orbital weapons, warning of detrimental consequences for stability in space.
What risks did Russia mention regarding US orbital arms?
Russia pointed to colossal risks for socio-economic processes on Earth, highlighting threats to humanity if space conflict arises.
How did the US respond to accusations about weapons in space?
A US Air Force official confirmed America possesses on-orbit space control weapons designed to defend against adversaries.
What actions did Russia propose at the UN?
Russia announced it would present resolutions to bar deployments of space-based weapons and increase transparency at the UN General Assembly.
How does Russia view Western anti-satellite weapons policies?
Russia labeled Western proposals for anti-satellite moratoriums as hypocritical, arguing they do not limit US capabilities or future development.

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