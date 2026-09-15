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Some physical oil cargoes top $130 a barrel, nearing April's record, on Saudi disruptions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Some physical oil cargoes top $130 a barrel, nearing April's record, on Saudi disruptions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Oil Markets Commodities Saudi Arabia Europe

Physical Oil Cargoes Exceed $130 Amid Saudi Disruptions, Nearing Record Highs

European Oil Markets React to Middle East Supply Disruptions

By Robert Harvey

Surge in Physical Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Prices for some physical oil cargoes in Europe have jumped to more than $130 a barrel on Tuesday, approaching record highs reached in April, as buyers rush to find alternatives to Middle East supplies facing increasing disruptions from intensifying conflict in the region.

Impact of Saudi Arabia's Actions

Adding to disruptions linked to the Iran war, Saudi Arabia has cancelled late-September cargoes to European buyers after an attack on its East-West Pipeline last week forced it to suspend loadings from key Red Sea port of Yanbu, trade sources said.

Rising Bids for Alternative Supplies

Buyers on Tuesday were bidding the price of potential alternatives such as North Sea oil higher. North Sea Forties crude jumped to a price of $136.75 a barrel, according to LSEG data, approaching the all-time high of $147.37 hit on April 13 soon after the Iran war disrupted Middle East exports. 

Oil Futures and Supply Chain Concerns

Oil futures prices rose by over $3 on Tuesday, with the Brent futures contract  approaching $110 a barrel, on the Saudi loadings suspension and after Libya halted operations at three oil fields, heightening concerns that disruptions to supply routes could persist for weeks.

Physical Cargoes vs. Futures Pricing

The price of physical cargoes is higher than that of crude futures such as Brent in part because the physical cargoes are for delivery in a few weeks, earlier than the oil traded in futures markets. The nearby Brent futures contract is for November delivery.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey in London, editing by Alex Lawler and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Some physical North Sea cargoes, like Forties crude, have climbed to around $136.75/bbl, nearing the $147.37 record hit in April (au.marketscreener.com).
  • Saudi Arabia’s East–West pipeline was taken offline after a drone attack around September 10, cutting off up to 4 million barrels per day and prompting cancellation of late‑September crude cargoes to Europe (investing.com).
  • Libya’s National Oil Corporation says operations at three oil fields were suspended after the Petroleum Facilities Guard shut valves on the Hamada–Zawiya pipeline, raising supply fears and potential force majeure declarations (aa.com.tr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are physical oil cargo prices rising in Europe?
Prices are rising due to disruptions in Middle East supplies, especially after Saudi Arabia suspended loadings from Yanbu following an attack on its East-West Pipeline.
Which oil benchmark reached over $130 a barrel?
North Sea Forties crude jumped to $136.75 a barrel, nearing the all-time high set in April.
How do physical oil cargo prices compare to Brent futures?
Physical cargo prices are higher than Brent futures because they are for earlier delivery, often reflecting more immediate supply shortages.
What additional disruptions affected oil prices besides Saudi Arabia?
Libya halted operations at three oil fields, adding to supply concerns and driving global prices higher.
What triggered Saudi Arabia to cancel late-September oil cargoes?
An attack on the East-West Pipeline led Saudi Arabia to cancel cargoes and suspend loadings from its key Red Sea port of Yanbu.

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