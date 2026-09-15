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Glencore says Radiant World sent falsified invoices, fabricated emails to financial institutions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore says Radiant World sent falsified invoices, fabricated emails to financial institutions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Glencore Confirms Radiant World Sent Falsified Invoices, Fabricated Emails

Glencore Uncovers Fraudulent Activities in Dealings with Radiant World

Evidence of Falsified Documents and Fabricated Communications

Sept 15 (Reuters) - London-listed miner Glencore said on Tuesday it had confirmed evidence that Radiant World and associated companies sent falsified invoices, contracts and fabricated emails purportedly from Glencore personnel to several financial institutions.

Termination of Business Relations

The comments come over a month after Glencore said it had stopped all business and exited all obligations with the Singapore-based iron ore trader.

Claims and Counterclaims

Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals, another company that has reportedly attracted scrutiny over invoices, have said they hold significant claims against Glencore, which the miner dismissed as "without merit", adding that it would contest them vigorously. 

Glencore's Response and Next Steps

Glencore said it had incurred losses and been exposed to risks through its dealings with the companies and would pursue appropriate action.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Radiant World allegedly used previously paid Glencore invoices, fake contracts and fabricated emails to secure financing from lenders such as Incomlend and Mizuho, exposing weaknesses in commodity trade finance due to lack of centralized document verification (savechangeworld.com)
  • Glencore has taken a US$480 million provision on its exposure to Radiant World, moved to exit all obligations, and faces legal threats as Radiant alleges rights and Glencore vows to contest claims vigorously (sg.finance.yahoo.com)
  • The scandal has prompted major commodity firms and banks—such as Vitol, Cargill, Intesa Sanpaolo and Jefferies—to halt trade or review financing, triggering industry-wide scrutiny over invoice fraud vulnerabilities in trade finance (techtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What evidence did Glencore find regarding Radiant World?
Glencore confirmed evidence that Radiant World sent falsified invoices, contracts, and fabricated emails to several financial institutions.
What action has Glencore taken in response to these findings?
Glencore stopped all business and exited obligations with Radiant World, and plans to contest claims made against it.
What companies besides Radiant World are mentioned in relation to the falsified invoices?
Sapphire Minmetals is also mentioned as having attracted scrutiny over invoices.
What claims has Radiant World made against Glencore?
Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals claim they hold significant claims against Glencore, but Glencore considers them without merit.
Where is Radiant World based?
Radiant World is a Singapore-based iron ore trader.

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