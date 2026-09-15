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Bitcoin and crypto stocks remain down after US senate fails to advance regulatory bill - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bitcoin and crypto stocks remain down after US senate fails to advance regulatory bill

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks Slide After US Senate Fails Regulatory Bill

Market Reaction to Failed Cryptocurrency Legislation

Senate Decision Impacts Digital Asset Companies

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and crypto-related stocks remained lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Senate failed to advance comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation in a major blow for digital asset companies and Republicans who had championed the bill for months.

Stock Performance of Major Crypto Companies

Coinbase and Circle Internet Group were each down about 9%.

Bitcoin Price Movement

Bitcoin was down about 4% at $75,908.

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)

Key Takeaways

  • The Senate failed to invoke cloture on the CLARITY Act—a procedural move necessary to debate the crypto bill—effectively stalling the effort to establish clear federal oversight for digital assets (decrypt.co).
  • Bitcoin declined around 4% to about $75,908, while major crypto-related stocks Coinbase and Circle each fell approximately 9%, signaling strong market reaction to the setback (axios.com).
  • Negotiations had centered on ethics restrictions (notably involving President Trump’s crypto interests), stablecoin reward provisions, and anti–money laundering measures—areas of contention that likely contributed to the bill’s failure (rollcall.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did bitcoin and crypto stocks decline?
Bitcoin and crypto-related stocks declined after the US Senate failed to advance comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation.
How much were Coinbase and Circle shares down?
Coinbase and Circle Internet Group were each down about 9%.
How much did bitcoin fall after the Senate decision?
Bitcoin was down about 4% at $75,908 after the Senate failed to advance the bill.
Who supported the failed crypto bill in the Senate?
The bill was championed by digital asset companies and Republicans.

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