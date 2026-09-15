Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks Slide After US Senate Fails Regulatory Bill
Market Reaction to Failed Cryptocurrency Legislation
Senate Decision Impacts Digital Asset Companies
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and crypto-related stocks remained lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Senate failed to advance comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation in a major blow for digital asset companies and Republicans who had championed the bill for months.
Stock Performance of Major Crypto Companies
Coinbase and Circle Internet Group were each down about 9%.
Bitcoin Price Movement
Bitcoin was down about 4% at $75,908.
Reporting Credit
(Reporting by Noel Randewich)