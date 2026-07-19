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Soccer-Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Sports Soccer World Cup Spain Argentina

Spain Edges Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time to Win the World Cup Title

Match Summary and Key Moments

By Karolos Grohmann

Decisive Goal in Extra Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 (Reuters) - Spain needed an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup on Sunday.

Torres Secures Victory

• Torres broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time, firing home on the rebound to give the European champions their second World Cup title.

Argentina Reduced to Ten Men

• Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed with a second booking in second-half stoppage time.

Match Statistics and Notable Records

Argentina's Offensive Struggles

• The Argentines were toothless in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

Coaching and Player Milestones

Spain's Historic Coach

• At 65 years old, Spain's Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

Messi's World Cup Legacy

• Argentina's 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi became only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player to feature in a final.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Ferran Torres scored early in the second half of extra time to clinch Spain’s World Cup victory—his first goal of the tournament (apnews.com)
  • Argentina played virtually the entire final toothlessly after Enzo Fernández’s red card; they had no shots on or off target for 115 minutes (apnews.com)
  • At 65, Luis de la Fuente became the oldest coach to win a men’s World Cup; Lionel Messi, 39, became only the second player to appear in three finals and the oldest outfield finalist (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored the winning goal for Spain in the World Cup final?
Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal for Spain in extra time.
Why was Argentina reduced to 10 men in the final?
Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.
What record did Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente achieve?
He became the oldest coach to win a World Cup at 65 years old.
How did Argentina perform offensively in the final?
Argentina failed to register any shots on or off target for 115 minutes.
What milestone did Lionel Messi achieve in this final?
Lionel Messi became the second player to appear in three World Cup finals and the oldest outfield player in a final.

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