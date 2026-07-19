Spain Edges Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time to Win the World Cup Title

Match Summary and Key Moments

By Karolos Grohmann

Decisive Goal in Extra Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 (Reuters) - Spain needed an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup on Sunday.

Torres Secures Victory

• Torres broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time, firing home on the rebound to give the European champions their second World Cup title.

Argentina Reduced to Ten Men

• Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed with a second booking in second-half stoppage time.

Match Statistics and Notable Records

Argentina's Offensive Struggles

• The Argentines were toothless in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

Coaching and Player Milestones

Spain's Historic Coach

• At 65 years old, Spain's Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

Messi's World Cup Legacy

• Argentina's 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi became only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player to feature in a final.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)